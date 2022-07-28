ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Pa. man allegedly broke infant's arms, ribs, caused brain bleeds because she was crying

 3 days ago
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man allegedly broke an infant's ribs and caused her to have brain bleeds because he got frustrated when she wouldn't stop crying.

Hanover Township Police announced July 20 they arrested Romie Brown on suspicion of aggravated assault, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children.

In May, Hanover Township Police were notified when a 7-month-old girl was admitted to Geisinger Hospital with injuries consistent with abuse, including bone fractures and other brain injuries. Police say Brown is the little girl's father.

According to WBRE/WYOU-TV, doctors at Geisinger Children's Hospital noted the girl suffered three brain bleeds, with the most recent one occurring three to five days before she went to the hospital. The second one likely occurred five to 14 days before, and the third from 14 to 20 days prior to her father taking her.

Doctors reportedly said the little girl's injuries were critical and declared her arrival was a "near-fatality" visit.

The Times Leader, which cites court documents, reports Brown told detectives his daughter fell out of a car seat because he forgot to buckle it, and another time she hit her head on a swing after falling off a bed.

The doctor that treated the victim, however, reportedly told investigators that her injuries were consistent with being shaken.

Brown later said he was "set off" by his daughter's "uncontrollable crying" and allegedly started squeezing her.

The Times Leader reports Brown said he took "advantage of the strength I have as an adult."

He allegedly admitted, "She continued to cry and scream in pain. I feel I did all the harm to her, the squeezing for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes of hanging and yelling."

WBRE/WYOU reports Brown squeezed the little girl until he heard "bone breaking" which "sounded like a snap."

Hanover Police said Brown was booked into the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail.

Joann Cadden
2d ago

What a big man to do this to a baby. Put it in jail for life and let them do the same to to him.

Rosary Chietan
1d ago

Is he out on bail..Who paid $75.000 ?? This is a monster. He knew what he was doing to this baby.. Who knows what he did to the her prior. He should not be out on bail.. hoping he isn't.. He needs no trial, since he admitted what he's done😡👹 This child will never be the same if she lives will merely exist.😪

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America.

