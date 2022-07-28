Pa. man allegedly broke infant's arms, ribs, caused brain bleeds because she was crying

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man allegedly broke an infant's ribs and caused her to have brain bleeds because he got frustrated when she wouldn't stop crying.

Hanover Township Police announced July 20 they arrested Romie Brown on suspicion of aggravated assault, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children.

In May, Hanover Township Police were notified when a 7-month-old girl was admitted to Geisinger Hospital with injuries consistent with abuse, including bone fractures and other brain injuries. Police say Brown is the little girl's father.

According to WBRE/WYOU-TV, doctors at Geisinger Children's Hospital noted the girl suffered three brain bleeds, with the most recent one occurring three to five days before she went to the hospital. The second one likely occurred five to 14 days before, and the third from 14 to 20 days prior to her father taking her.

Doctors reportedly said the little girl's injuries were critical and declared her arrival was a "near-fatality" visit.

The Times Leader, which cites court documents, reports Brown told detectives his daughter fell out of a car seat because he forgot to buckle it, and another time she hit her head on a swing after falling off a bed.

The doctor that treated the victim, however, reportedly told investigators that her injuries were consistent with being shaken.

Brown later said he was "set off" by his daughter's "uncontrollable crying" and allegedly started squeezing her.

The Times Leader reports Brown said he took "advantage of the strength I have as an adult."

He allegedly admitted, "She continued to cry and scream in pain. I feel I did all the harm to her, the squeezing for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes of hanging and yelling."

WBRE/WYOU reports Brown squeezed the little girl until he heard "bone breaking" which "sounded like a snap."

Hanover Police said Brown was booked into the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail.