'Double-digit deaths' are expected in Kentucky floods that have already killed three, governor says as drone footage reveals entire homes and roads submerged

At least three people have died after Kentucky was hit by 'catastrophic and historic' flash flooding that submerged and swept away homes and cars.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the deaths as the state reviews the full toll of the devastation caused by the mega storms the swept across the state, dumping up to 10 inches of rain overnight and into Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed that an 81-year-old woman and another resident of Perry County died in the flooding, as well as one more person in Knott County, with the governor expecting the death toll to hit the double digits.

'We are experiencing one of he worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history,' Beshear said during a news conference on Thursday. 'We are asking everybody to pray. A lot of people are really scared right now.'

Dramatic drone footage over Hindman, one of the hardest hit cities in eastern Kentucky, shows several homes and buildings almost completely submerged by the flooding, with only their rooftops of some visible.

Beshear said that hundreds of families were likely displaced by the floods and that first responders were focused on the eastern Kentucky, where the floods hit the hardest and have left more than 20,000 residents without power and some 'stranded on their rooftops.'

He added that several educators and staff were also trapped inside schools in the area.

During the briefing, Beshear also shared harrowing pictures of the damage and the ongoing rescue operations, saying it may take some residents years to rebuild and recover.

Breathitt County Emergency Management Director Chris Friley, who is overseeing the damage in one of the hardest hits areas, said on Thursday that the damage over the last day went beyond what previous flooding had done in recent years.

'It's the worst we've had in quite a while,' he said. 'There's several spots that are still not accessible to rescue crews.'

The powerful storms and flash floods were so severe that it has knocked out power for more than 20,000 customers according to WYMT.

And flooded roadways will prevent crews from restoring it for some time, Appalachian Wireless told the local stations, as officials also said some residents may go without water as rescue operations work around the clock to deliver supplies to local shelters.

The devastation was recapped by local reporters and meteorologist who said that the floods would, without a doubt, be recorded as the worst in the state's history.

'We are dealing with a catastrophic and historic flash flooding situation in parts of the region,' WYMT reporter Steve Hensley said on Twitter.

'I've never seen water come off the hill behind my house like this. There are people trapped and homes and roads flooded. A flash flood emergency continues for several counties. I pray nobody has lost their life. I'm afraid the devastation we will see after daybreak will be significant.'

Chris Bailey, WKYT's chief meteorologist said: 'I don't have the words to describe the amount of devastation daylight will uncover across eastern Kentucky.

'This is likely to go down as one of the worst flash flood events to ever hit the state.'

There were up to 30 rescues going on in Hazard, one of the hardest hit areas, as of 4am this morning, local station WTVQ reports. And the fire department has announced it needs help because of the overwhelming amount of work.

There are countless severe weather warnings in place all over the state and in Breathitt County the courthouse has been opened as a shelter for people displaced by the floods.

The county's emergency department said: 'Many roadways in the county are becoming covered with water and are impassable. Please stay off the roads if at all possible tonight.

'The courthouse is open at this time for those displaced by rising waters if you don't have another place to go.'

Rowan County teacher Allison Slone said in a social media post, 'Please pray for the people of eastern Kentucky. Our friends and family are losing everything. I've never seen flooding like I'm seeing in pictures. Complete devastation in some areas. People trapped. Homes flooding that have never flooded. People and homes being washed away.'

The National Weather Service says life-threatening flash flooding may be possible in multiple counties, including Breathitt, Perry, Owsley, Knott, and Clay.

As of four hours ago at least five water rescue were underway across Perry County.

The Weather Channel wrote on Twitter that most of the flash flood warnings are in place across eastern Kentucky.

The state's governor Andy Beshear wrote: 'Kentucky, please be weather-aware.

'Heavy rain is expected across the commonwealth through Friday, with possible flooding in the eastern part of the state. Please stay alert and take all precautions to keep yourself and others safe.'

Alongside his message of warning he uploaded a picture showing the predicted levels of rainfall throughout the state through Friday.

Frantic cleanup is underway in parts of eastern Kentucky with some residents saying rainwater is up to their knees.

At Abbott Creek Road in northern Floyd County, the road at times was completely covered by water. David Stumbo, who lives in that area, has some water in his basement but compared to some of his neighbors, he considered himself lucky, according to local media.

Stumbo, who said water was up to his knees, said in the three years he's lived there it's happened twice. He said some of his trash cans had even floated down the road.