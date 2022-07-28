Georginio Wijnaldum set for Roma transfer after PSG ‘agree loan move with obligation to buy’

ROMA are reportedly closing-in on the bringing in ex-Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutch midfielder, 31, left Anfield on a free transfer last summer for Paris Saint-Germain but has struggled in France.

Georginio Wijnaldum looks set to leave PSG to join Roma on loan Credit: Getty

He was voted “Ligue 1 flop of the season” with most of his 38 appearances coming from the bench.

That has left Wijnaldum wanting away from Parc des Princes and a host of Premier League clubs have been linked.

But it is Jose Mourinho’s Roma that are leading the chase to sign him, according to Corriere dello Sport and the Daily Mail.

The Special One, who led the Italians to the Europa Conference League last term, has already enjoyed a great summer in the transfer market.

He has brought in midfielder Nemanja Matic and forward Paulo Dybala, from Manchester United and Juventus respectively, for free.

Now Wijnaldum looks set to join them on a season-long loan move that includes an obligation to buy.

According to these latest reports, no initial fee will be paid but an £8m clause is to be included for the move to be made permanent depending on whether the ace plays a certain amount of matches and Roma qualify for the Champions League.

Wijnaldum knows his days are numbered at PSG after he was left out of the Parasians' pre-season squad for their tour of Japan earlier this month.

He knew he had plenty of options to return to the Premier League as Everton, Leicester and West Ham all began to circle, but he now seems certain to link-up with Mourinho.

Wijnaldum became a popular figure at Anfield after signing for them from Newcastle in 2016 in a £25m transfer.

He went on to help Jurgen Klopp’s men win the Premier League, Club World Cup, and Champions League during his five-year stay at Liverpool.

He made 237 appearances in all competitions and netted 22 goals in that period.