Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s Custody Battle Over Son James: Terms, Statements, More

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and ex Andrew Glennon’s bitter custody battle came to an end when the cinematographer was granted full custody of their son, James Andrew. Keep reading for everything we know about the custody ruling.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s Custody Terms:

An Indiana judge awarded Andrew sole legal and primary physical custody over the former couple’s 4-year-old son, allowing the father-son duo to relocate to California, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

While James will be primarily in Andrew’s care, the judge ordered that Andrew must “seek out and consider the mother’s opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child’s medical treatment, education and religion.”

The Never Too Late author was granted overnight visits with James each month which will alternate between California and Indiana, the outlet reported.

Why Did Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon Split?

The Portwood AF founder was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after striking Andrew while he was holding their son in July 2019. It was later revealed that the So, You’re Crazy Too? author used a machete to try to break into the room where Andrew and James were hiding.

Amber was ultimately sentenced to 906 days of probation and required to take 26 weeks of parenting classes after pleading guilty, but the couple’s relationship never recovered.

Amber Portwood’s Statement on Custody Ruling:

Following the judge’s ruling, the mother of two opened up about the decision. “A person should have the chance to redeem themselves,” she told Us Weekly.

“I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children,” she told the outlet on July 17. “While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should … not be tethered to their problems from the past,” she added.

“I’ve spent years rebuilding bridges and did everything that was required of me, including submitting 21 negative drug tests and undergoing multiple psychological evaluations. If your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will,” Amber continued before assuring, “I’ll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything.”

The following day, Amber took to social media to thank her followers adding that she is “devastated and heartbroken by this outcome.”

“I’ve been living in a nightmare for so long, trying to prove myself. I wouldn’t wish this unbearable pain on any mother or father,” she added in her lengthy Instagram post.

Andrew Glennon’s Statement on Custody Ruling:

A normally private Andrew spoke out after winning the custody battle. “We endured the nightmare. Now we get to live the dream, he told E! News.