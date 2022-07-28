ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Conor McGregor’s bespoke $3.5m Lamborghini yacht dubbed Supercar of the Sea, one of just 63 made in world

By Jake Lambourne
 4 days ago

UFC icon Conor McGregor treated himself to a luxury Lamborghini yacht worth $3.5million.

The 34-year-old took to social media to show off his lavish purchase two years ago, which was designed and built by the Italian Sea Group and Tecnomar for Lamborghini.

Conor McGregor has revealed he has bought himself a Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 Credit: Lamborghini
Only 63 of the yachts will be made, with each one costing $3.5million Credit: Lamborghini
McGregor has spoken of his joy at his purchase of the 'Supercar of the sea' Credit: Instagram @thenotoriousmma

Dubbed the 'Supercar of the Sea', only 63 of the yachts will be made, with the Notorious purchasing number 12 in homage to his Proper No Twelve whiskey brand.

McGregor - who is already the proud owner of a $3.9m yacht - uploaded a number of photos on Instagram of the 24 ton, 63ft long Lamborghini Tecnomar 63.

Dressed in a navy tweed suit and accompanied by his partner Dee Devlin and their two children, the Irishman posed for pictures at the Italian Sea Group's headquarters.

Captioning his post, he said: "The No.12 “McGregor edition” @tecnomaryachts @lamborghini.

"Lamborghini’s first entry into the Sport Yacht World comes in the form of this 63foot, 4000bhp, duel engine, twin turbo, rocket ship!

"Titled the 'Supercar of the Sea', I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made.

"1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve!

"Proper f****** Twelve baby! Ain’t no stopping it! @properwhiskey.

The Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 is capable of reaching a top speed of 69mph Credit: Lamborghini
McGregor already boasts a $3.9million yacht he purchased following his defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov Credit: Lamborghini
McGregor showed off what the yacht will look like to his two children Credit: Instagram @thenotoriousmma

"Thank you Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at 'The Italian Sea Group' for your amazing work! Excited to see the finished result during next seasons yachting season."

The Tecnomar 63 - which boasts over 4,000 horsepower - is capable of reaching a top speed of 69mph thanks to its 24.2-liter V-12 diesels.

McGregor is not only growing his fleet of yachts, as he owns a car collection of over $3.2m, as well as a watch collection worth over $1.3m.

McGregor shared a number of snaps of the yacht on Instagram Credit: Instagram @thenotoriousmma
The Tecnomar 63 boasts over 4,000 horsepower thanks to its 24.2-liter V-12 diesels Credit: Lamborghini

