Highlights from Day 1 of Eagles training camp

The Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday for the first day of training camp practices, with the team taking part in a high-intensity workout that lasted about an hour.

Jalen Hurts looked sharp, while star wide receiver A.J. Brown made his on-field debut to the delight of several young kids in attendance.

With the team taking part in a walk-through on Thursday, here are highlights from day one at training camp.

Hurts improved mechanics

Hurts spent the offseason retooling his throwing motion, and the results were positive on day one.

Hurts and A.J. Brown chemistry off the charts

The two friends worked out for weeks together, and on the first day, it showed.

Hurts back shoulders throws are improving

Hurts and Quez Watkins have solid chemistry as well.

Highlights from Day one

The overall chemistry of this team is far different from some Eagles teams that entered training camp with huge expectations.