Different paths, same prize for Pak, Peppers

Even when it’s not against the rules, it’s tough to resist a two-handed putback slam to end a game. Davis forward Blake Garza didn’t seem to mind the technical foul he received after rising up to put an exclamation point on a dominant first-round performance by four Pirates expecting to play big roles in their upcoming junior season. They ended their summer competition schedule this weekend at Hot Shots, where Garza and his teammates Brandon Lee, Cesar Hernandez and Nathan Stephenson proved their skills translate well from the typical 5-on-5 format to 3-on-3 at the Sozo Sports Complex.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO