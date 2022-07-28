Different paths, same prize for Pak, Peppers

www.yakimaherald.com
Student-athletes enjoy something different at Hot Shots
Even when it’s not against the rules, it’s tough to resist a two-handed putback slam to end a game. Davis forward Blake Garza didn’t seem to mind the technical foul he received after rising up to put an exclamation point on a dominant first-round performance by four Pirates expecting to play big roles in their upcoming junior season. They ended their summer competition schedule this weekend at Hot Shots, where Garza and his teammates Brandon Lee, Cesar Hernandez and Nathan Stephenson proved their skills translate well from the typical 5-on-5 format to 3-on-3 at the Sozo Sports Complex.
Safety and fun in swimming holes near Yakima
Swimming holes. We all have our favorite ones. Some are popular. Some are secret, accessible by only a few. Whether you have a preferred spot or not, swimming holes offer a great way to spend a day, enjoying the sun and cooling off with a quick dip, especially in this heat.
Joy B. Witherell, 93
Joy B. Witherell, 93, of Selah died Monday, July 25, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Carla M. Dramer, 66
Carla M. Dramer, 66, of Selah died Monday, July 25, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Virginia N. Zimmerman, 90
Virginia N. Zimmerman, 90, of Yakima died Friday, July 29, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Dennis Lucas, 60
Dennis Lucas, 60, of Selah died Saturday, July 23. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
Washington state lottery officials are asking for help locating past lottery winners who have yet to claim over $265,000 in prize money. One Match 4 ticket winner of $10,000 is running out of time - they have only until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 2, to claim their prize at one of the Washington state lottery regional offices. The winning ticket was purchased at a Mobil station at 14704 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley.
Gayle A. Miller, 86
Gayle Anne Miller, 86, of Yakima died Wednesday, July 27, at Highgate Senior Living, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Clarence Balzer, 92
Clarence Balzer, 92, of Yakima died Friday, July 22, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Yakima, valleyhillsfh.com.
Fazer Tenorio wants Yakima to understand that graffiti can be an art form
Art is subjective. No one’s definitions are the same. Ricky Tenorio is making cool art on walls. Beyond graffiti letters, Fazer Tenorio — the name he uses as a graffiti artist — is creating art with flowers, birds and cartoon characters. His goal is to share his spray paint creations, build a collective for Yakima-area graffiti artists and encourage the community to accept graffiti art.
James D. Jansen, 90
James D. Jansen, 90, of Yakima died Wednesday, July 27. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Charles M. Smith, 66
Charles Melvin Smith, 66, of Yakima died Wednesday, July 20. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Rebecca L. Hyde, 68
Rebecca Lee Hyde, 68, of Selah died Wednesday, July 27. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
LeRoy A. Hefflinger, 87
LeRoy Arthur Hefflinger, 87, of Yakima died Tuesday, July 19. Arrangements are by the Neptune Society, neptunesociety.com.
THE CURRENT: New name, menu for Sunnyside deli, coffee shop
SUNNYSIDE — The name and menu have been updated at a Sunnyside eatery just north of the central Interstate 82 exit. Carter’s Holy Pies at 1829 S. First St. has added new breakfast items, new toasted sandwiches and a new brand of coffee which is “3,000%” stronger, said Challis Carter, who owns and operates the business with her husband, Jason Carter.
Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county
A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
Yakima breaks another heat record Saturday; excessive heat warning still in effect through Monday
Yakima has set new single-day temperature records the past four days, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning was extended until 11 p.m. Monday. Temperatures at the Yakima Air Terminal reached 102 Sunday, shy of an expected 108 degrees that would have tied a record set...
Letter: No more McKinney — write in Angie Girard
To the editor — Like many other members of our community, I completely regret voting for Amanda McKinney. And because the district boundaries have since changed, I will not have the satisfaction of voting her OUT of office. Therefore, I feel it is my solemn duty to encourage others...
Break in the heat expected Tuesday with another record set Friday in Yakima
While an excessive heat warning is set to expire at 11 p.m. Sunday, it will still be hot on Monday in the Yakima area. A high of 101 is forecast Monday, with temperatures forecast to drop to highs in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Firefighters battling 10-acre wildfire west of Parker
Firefighters from Yakima County Fire District 5 and the Yakama Nation are battling a 10-acre fire west of Parker that started Friday. Approximately 10 acres are burning near Kays and Coe roads, according to the fire district. District 5 Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam said firefighters, including some units from...
