ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Watch: Cars get stuck in a foot of hail in Colorado

By Dara Bitler
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX2Now

Q&A: Why are wildfires getting worse?

(NewsNation) — Wildfires have devastated large parts of the country, displacing families and changing the natural landscape. This week, firefighters have begun to tame the spread of a wildfire near Yosemite National Park, where thousands of residents fled their homes and buildings burned in the dozens. But fires in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Estes Park, CO
Traffic
Estes Park, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Estes Park, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
FOX2Now

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI
FOX2Now

Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home

Across the country, the demand for housing is increasing, driving housing prices to exorbitant levels in many metro markets. The housing shortage has been a major problem across the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent migration into the suburbs. With burgeoning remote work options during the pandemic, some people weren’t tied to their downtown offices anymore; many chose to leave expensive cities in favor of rural and suburban areas. Buyers searched for homes that provided more space and a lower cost of living.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

More than 2 dozen dead after flash floods in Kentucky

(NewsNation) — At least 25 people died — including four children — in flash flooding across Kentucky, the state’s governor said Saturday. Among those who died were four children from the same family, the Knott County coroner said. Gov. Andy Beshear said the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Flash Flood#Chelsea Stills#Kdvr
FOX2Now

Visiting Hawaii? Don’t swim in fresh water with an open cut

HONOLULU (KHON) – Are you visiting Hawaii this summer? If you are, you may want to be careful when you go swimming. Health officials are warning about leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that impacts humans and animals in Hawaii and other warm-climate areas throughout the world. You can get leptospirosis...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX2Now

$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
CLAYTON, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
43K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy