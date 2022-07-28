Watch: Cars get stuck in a foot of hail in Colorado

fox2now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for householdsMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Blister Labs launches product testing program to improve outdoor gearMorgan TiltonGunnison, CO
Boulder on $20 Dollars A DayGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Dot’s Diner: A Better Breakfast in Boulder, ColoradoGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
MoDOT representative addresses recent interstate flooding
FOX 2 investigative reporter Elliott Davis questioned MoDOT District Engineer Tom Blair about all the flooded highways and interstates during the flooding this past Tuesday.
Q&A: Why are wildfires getting worse?
(NewsNation) — Wildfires have devastated large parts of the country, displacing families and changing the natural landscape. This week, firefighters have begun to tame the spread of a wildfire near Yosemite National Park, where thousands of residents fled their homes and buildings burned in the dozens. But fires in...
O’Fallon, Mo. subdivision still cleaning up after floods
Large containers sit in the front yards of homes in the Copperfield subdivision, full of debris and items damaged in the floods.
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home
Across the country, the demand for housing is increasing, driving housing prices to exorbitant levels in many metro markets. The housing shortage has been a major problem across the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent migration into the suburbs. With burgeoning remote work options during the pandemic, some people weren’t tied to their downtown offices anymore; many chose to leave expensive cities in favor of rural and suburban areas. Buyers searched for homes that provided more space and a lower cost of living.
More than 2 dozen dead after flash floods in Kentucky
(NewsNation) — At least 25 people died — including four children — in flash flooding across Kentucky, the state’s governor said Saturday. Among those who died were four children from the same family, the Knott County coroner said. Gov. Andy Beshear said the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims.
MetroLink Redline services restored after flooding
MetroLink riders can now ride the Red Line MetroLink trains from Lambert Airport and Shiloh-Scott station, a route that returns several days after heavy rains in the St. Louis region.
FEMA providing flash flooding assistance in St. Louis region
Beginning this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be involved in helping victims of last week’s flash flooding.
Visiting Hawaii? Don’t swim in fresh water with an open cut
HONOLULU (KHON) – Are you visiting Hawaii this summer? If you are, you may want to be careful when you go swimming. Health officials are warning about leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that impacts humans and animals in Hawaii and other warm-climate areas throughout the world. You can get leptospirosis...
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — New details have come out about the hours leading up to a plane’s emergency landing in North Carolina and the co-pilot’s mysterious mid-flight exit and fatal fall. At around 3:20 p.m. Friday, a medium cargo plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International...
American Red Cross helping flood victims
The American Red Cross is also helping flood victims with shelter and supplies.
Just one lane of WB I-70 in St. Charles County open Thursday night
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Only one westbound I-70 lane will be open on Thursday night into Friday morning in St. Charles County while work is being done. Crews will repair the interstate pavement between RouteZ/Church Street and Wentzville Parkway from Thursday at 8 p.m. to Friday at 6 a.m.
Enter the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Win a new home in O'Fallon, Missouri with a $100 ticket.
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
Endangered silver advisory issued for 74-year-old south St. Louis County man
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a 74-year-old man. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Craig Scott Dedoyard went missing on Friday at 4:30 p.m. from the 11000 block of Marley Drive in south St. Louis County. He has been diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and memory loss.
East St. Louis performs wellness and property checks after flooding
Officials from the City of East St. Louis performed wellness and property checks Saturday after the water drained from a neighborhood four days after the flood submerged cars and soaked homes.
$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
Licensed home daycares can exempt related kids from max capacity under new Missouri law
Home-based child care providers are permitted to exempt up to two children related to them from being counted toward their maximum capacity under a new law that went into effect this month, according to the Missouri Independent. That means providers like Debbie George, who has operated a daycare in Hallsville...
‘Dialing for dollars’: What to watch for amid uptick in student loan forgiveness scams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The current payment pause for federal student loans is set to expire at the end of August, over two years since it started early in the COVID pandemic. As many await a decision from President Biden on federal student loans, some borrowers are looking for...
