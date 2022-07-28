Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: The Wildmans

www.wncw.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
My Asheville, North Carolina travel guideCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAsheville, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
Related
WRAL
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
WLOS.com
Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts
To learn more about Franklin, NC, including the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts, please visit Franklin-Chamber.com.
ashevillemade.com
The Yellow Clay Road Leads to Leicester
“While attending Herron School of Art & Design in Indianapolis, I carried my supplies around in an old doctor’s bag, prompting my pals to dub me ‘Doc.’”. The name stuck — and so did the clay. Welty had been studying commercial art, but a fellow student showed him around the ceramics department, “and I began spending all my time there,” says Welty. “I found it to be a fascinating experience.”
WRAL
Firsthand exploration of abandoned stagecoach bridge
Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
North Carolina summer camp credited for starting ‘Christmas in July’ tradition
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - While the concept of celebrating Christmas during the month of July has inspired songs, greeting cards and even holiday-themed programming on the Hallmark Channel, the origin of the celebration can be traced to an all-girls summer camp. Keystone Camp occupies a woodsy spot of Transylvania...
my40.tv
"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
NC boy among finalists in USA Mullet Championships
BREVARD, N.C. — With a wink and a shake, five-year-old Ethan Brown is proud of his mullet. The Brevard, North Carolina native is among 25 finalists in the kids' division of the USA Mullet Championships. "The competition, everything it brings, has been a great family experience," Isaac Brown, Ethan's...
RELATED PEOPLE
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Sugar white sandy beach and floating obstacle course await at the Shores of Asbury on Lake Hartwell, SC
The new aqua park at the Shores of Asbury in Anderson, SC is the only one of its kind in the Upstate and less than an hour from Greenville, SC. We checked it out and have all the information for you and your family to have a blast on this floating obstacle course.
Smoky Mountain News
Key West man comes away with Haywood distillery as foreclosure auction ends
The foreclosure auction to see who will get the property that’s housed Elevated Mountain Distilling Company since 2016 has ended with Kenneth Wells of Key West, Florida coming away with the top bid of $630,000. The foreclosure auction began on May 24 at 10 a.m. for the 1.45-acre property,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
How one NC man survived a rattlesnake bite after hiking alone in Blue Ridge Mountains
HIGHLANDS, NC (CNN) — Talk about a heavenly day: The Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, temperatures in the low 70s and low humidity. Scott Vuncannon, a 58-year-old real estate developer and farmer, called his wife and said he was going hiking and would be back around 4 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old in Transylvania Co.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Transylvania County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Officials say 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
1 person killed in Friday night crash in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed in a crash that closed Shepard Street near Hendersonville for several hours Friday night. The wreck happened about 7 p.m. near Hendersonville Airport and Grandeur Lane. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said one person, who has not been identified, was...
my40.tv
Marion event raises awareness about human trafficking through Red Sand Project
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, July 30, 2022 is "World Day Against Trafficking in Persons." In Western North Carolina, about a dozen Marion citizens and leaders gathered in front of the McDowell County Courthouse to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation. At the event, sponsored by the...
The Post and Courier
Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention
INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
my40.tv
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chick-fil-A in NC faces backlash for offering to pay ‘volunteer’ workers in chicken sandwiches
The operators of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hendersonville, North Carolina, have ended a controversial program in which they solicited “volunteers” to work the drive-through in exchange for chicken sandwiches.
Large tree falls on Powdersville home 2 women inside, firefighters say
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department. The fire department and EMS were on the scene on Jeese Drive Saturday. Powdersville Fire said two women were on opposite ends of the home when the tree fell. When firefighters arrived […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
WLOS.com
Food trucks may be coming to Henderson County parks
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food trucks may soon be able to set up shop in some Henderson County parks. Henderson County commissioners will consider a "Mobile Food Vending Policy" at their meeting Monday, Aug. 1. According to county documents, the demand for food and drink services in county parks...
Comments / 0