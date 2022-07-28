ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: The Wildmans

By WNCW
wncw.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wncw.org

ashevillemade.com

The Yellow Clay Road Leads to Leicester

“While attending Herron School of Art & Design in Indianapolis, I carried my supplies around in an old doctor’s bag, prompting my pals to dub me ‘Doc.’”. The name stuck — and so did the clay. Welty had been studying commercial art, but a fellow student showed him around the ceramics department, “and I began spending all my time there,” says Welty. “I found it to be a fascinating experience.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Brevard, NC
Mount Airy, NC
Brevard, NC
Entertainment
WCNC

NC boy among finalists in USA Mullet Championships

BREVARD, N.C. — With a wink and a shake, five-year-old Ethan Brown is proud of his mullet. The Brevard, North Carolina native is among 25 finalists in the kids' division of the USA Mullet Championships. "The competition, everything it brings, has been a great family experience," Isaac Brown, Ethan's...
BREVARD, NC
Steve Martin
FOX Carolina

Silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Transylvania County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Officials say 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

1 person killed in Friday night crash in Henderson County

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed in a crash that closed Shepard Street near Hendersonville for several hours Friday night. The wreck happened about 7 p.m. near Hendersonville Airport and Grandeur Lane. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said one person, who has not been identified, was...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention

INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
INMAN, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Food trucks may be coming to Henderson County parks

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food trucks may soon be able to set up shop in some Henderson County parks. Henderson County commissioners will consider a "Mobile Food Vending Policy" at their meeting Monday, Aug. 1. According to county documents, the demand for food and drink services in county parks...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

