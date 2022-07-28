Salvation Army moves families at Centennial Campground to Anchorage shelters

alaskapublic.org
Denise Allen
3d ago
I am so happy the Salvation Army either chose or was asked to step in! In a matter of days they knew who their clients were, got as many as they could moved to better places, got children out of the camp. They knew how many they were serving meals to.Something our Assembly people have been unable to do in 3 years? 5 years? Ten? What happened to their " planks" ?🤔
Reply
2
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
The GAP Program holds their annual backpack giveaway in Anchorage
A woman charged with killing two men in the Sand Lake area is formally arraigned on charges of first degree murder. 24- year old Brianna Wassillie is accused of killing 36 year old Travis Sheldon and 34 year old Gregory Pitka, just hours apart, over the fourth of July weekend last month. On Monday Wassillie sat nervously in an Anchorage courtroom, restlessly moving her arms that were marred with deep scars. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston presided over her arraignment, wearing a mask, he got quickly to the point. Wassillie’s public defender plead not guilty to the charges on her behalf and asked the judge for a jury trial. Judge Marston set Wassillie’s bail at $500,000 with a $500,000 cash performance bond plus conditions that she have GPS monitoring, a third party custodian and drug and alcohol testing.
Officials Forced to Kill Another Black Bear at Alaska Homeless Campground
Alaskan wildlife officials have killed another black bear at a homeless campground, making this the fifth bear slain this month. The campground in Anchorage recently began using its property to shelter homeless people. On July 20, officials were called to the campground after onlookers saw the black bear entering numerous tents in search of food.
alaskasnewssource.com
17 units respond to Spenard hotel fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A hotel on Spenard Road went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving many looking for temporary shelter. The Anchorage Fire Department responded with 17 units to 4300 Spenard Road at 5:50 a.m., according to department spokesperson Alex Boyd. Photos circulating online showed flames on the roof of the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Spenard.
thechronicle.news
Sure, we will scale back homelessness and combat crime
Like most cities throughout the nation, Anchorage faces sophisticated challenges regarding homelessness, the drug epidemic and property crime. Though individuals colloquially refer to those issues as “homelessness,” we truly face a number of challenges which are associated to 1 one other however require focused responses when it comes to public insurance policies and budgets. We will and should clear up these issues if we work collectively — throughout celebration traces, and by partnering as state and native governments.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskapublic.org
New K-12 charter school will serve growing Alaska Native population in Mat-Su Borough
A new Alaska Native charter school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade will open this fall in Wasilla with nearly 200 students. The Knik Tribe has spent the last three years planning the Knik Cultural Charter School with the help of a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Indian Education. In December 2021, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District approved a 10-year charter for the school.
alaskapublic.org
Report details Alaska demographics hurt most by 2021 spike in drug-overdose deaths
In Alaska, the state with the nation’s biggest increase in drug overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021, certain demographic groups have been at higher risk, according to a newly released report: men more than women, Alaska Natives more than other ethnic groups and Anchorage and Gulf Coast residents more than those in other parts of the state.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage woman collecting donations for Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shellie Sarah Gooden is on a mission to make life a little easier for the people living at Centennial Campground. Gooden formed the group Anchorage Quick Response for Homeless Action with the purpose of quickly providing for the needs of homeless campers. Gooden said her motivation was — in part — sparked by the fact that many of the campers in the park could be her.
Centennial Campground census is 143, as more people are settled into other housing and socialists plan protest today
The Salvation Army continues to manage the homeless camp at Centennial Campground in Anchorage. The latest situation report from the Salvation Army advises that 34 people, including four families, have been relocated from the campground to other housing. The Salvation Army has done initial assessments with 69 of the people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 29, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Health officials announce Alaska’s first case of monkeypox. Ranchers near Delta...
alaskasnewssource.com
Two found inside car in Matanuska River
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were found inside the car that was submerged in the Matanuska River on Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers. About 4:30 p.m. Friday, a car left the Glenn Highway, went down the embankment and into the river. Alaska State Troopers say recovery efforts were suspended about 8:30 p.m. Friday as the water was too murky for divers to see. Recovery efforts began again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Anchorage, Alaska
Craving an unforgettable adventure that’ll awaken all your senses? Well, look no further and explore the best things to do in Anchorage, Alaska. Alaska’s largest city, Anchorage is the perfect spot to launch an epic adventure through the northernmost state in the United States. If you’re an adventurer...
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman charged in 2 separate Sand Lake homicides indicted
Each Ursa Major Elementary School student has been rezoned by the Anchorage School District to other schools located on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Miss America Emma Broyles takes a ride of a lifetime with the Thunderbirds. Updated: 3 hours ago. Anchorage resident and currently Miss America Emma Broyles sat in an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
macaronikid.com
Toddler Time @ Painting with Sara
Join us at the Studio with your favorite little on Mondays at 1 PM for these fun art classes! Each child must be accompanied by a parent. Toddler time is for ages 5 & Under as we learn art through play. Class is only $15. Sign up now to save your seat as class size is limited. PNWS Studio is located at 535 Parks Highway, Wasilla. (in the Value Village Mall.)
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Strengthening Indigenous food systems while highlighting local cuisine
Food connected to one’s culture does more than nourish the body, it also provides emotional and spiritual support. For Indigenous chefs, reviving traditional harvest and preparation techniques is a mission to both create healthier bodies and healthier, more vibrant connections to family and community. We’ll discuss new ways to use culinary traditions for more sustainable growing and harvesting for the kitchen with Sean Sherman and Rob Kinneen from North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NĀTIFS).
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Hundreds of households in the Interior are still without power after...
kinyradio.com
Alaska State Troopers investigate youth campground assaults, warn parents to be careful
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - At around 3:00 am on Saturday, July 30th, Alaska State Troopers responded to the Jim Creek Campground in Palmer for a concerning disturbance involving juveniles and young adults. The investigation led to the discovery that two males were severely assaulted by a group of individuals. They...
alaskasnewssource.com
Rain and wind from passing low pressure
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The summer is moving along, and August starts on Monday. August typically brings change, with increasing numbers of cloudy days, which also leads to an increase in rain potential as the fall weather patter swings into place. With the recent rains that punctuated the second half of July, that pattern arrived early.
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman airlifted to Anchorage after boat explosion in Whittier
“Despite being home to roughly half of the federally recognized tribes in the country, Alaska has had a long, hostile, and tenuous legal relationship with its tribal governments,” Zulkosky said. Omicron BA.5 COVID-19 variant hits Alaska. Nonprofit looks to certify Alaska veterans in sports officiating. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Thirty-two people, including four families, moved from homeless campground to conventional shelters
Salvation Army, which is providing coordinated care services at Centennial Campground, said 34 people, including four families, were moved into family shelters at McKinnell House, Clare House, and other semi-permanent housing on Thursday. Centennial Campground is serving as a sanctioned campground for homeless people in Anchorage. Leftists are referring to...
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in rollover car crash in Wasilla
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man died in a car crash Saturday in Wasilla, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Shortly after 10 p.m., troopers received a report of a car crash near North Tamar Circle and West Seldon Road. According to the release, Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical...
Comments / 9