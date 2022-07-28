ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80.

The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known.

The star was best known as Leticia 'Lettie' Bostic on the NBC TV show A Different World. She also stood out for her role as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama Sparkle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DPSa_0gwhXeHP00
Sad farewell: Hollywood actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The actress passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety . Her cause of death is not yet known. Seen in NYC in 2007

And she was a part of one of the most popular film franchises of all time: she popped up in 2003's The Matrix Revolutions as The Oracle opposite Keanu Reeves and played the role again in the video game Enter The Matrix.

She was born December 3, 1941 in Indianola, Mississippi per several sources, but others say that she was born in 1937, per Variety.

When she was age two she moved with her family to Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUCdE_0gwhXeHP00
Her top show: The star was best know as Leticia 'Lettie' Bostic on the NBC TV show A Different World; seen right with Jasmine Guy left in 1988
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pB2pi_0gwhXeHP00
She sparkled in Sparkle: She also stood out for her role as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama Sparkle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aU9Ar_0gwhXeHP00
A stage performer too: Here she is seen at the Drama League lunch in 1987
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJyhc_0gwhXeHP00
Friends: With actor James Earl Jones at the Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon in 1987

The star became interested in acting when in school then moved to New York City to work on stage plays like The Rat's Mass and Street Sounds.

Throughout her career, she returned to the stage.

Alice received a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her appearance in the 1987 production of August Wilson's Fences.

But her heart belonged to the screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9sBX_0gwhXeHP00
Golden girl: In 1993 she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series I'll Fly Away
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9baT_0gwhXeHP00
Thanks! Alice accepting an Emmy Award at The 45th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California; to the right are Heather Locklear and Andrew Shue from Melrose Place

She made her small screen debut in the movie The Education of Sonny Carson about a gangster who goes to prison, which came out in 1974.

The actress then popped up on popular TV shows such as Police Woman, Good Times and Sanford And Son as a guest star.

In 1976 she had a small part on the series Serpico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MHUj_0gwhXeHP00
The Oracle with Keanu Reeves: And she was a part of one of the most popular film franchises of all time: she popped up in 2003's The Matrix Revolutions as The Oracle and played the role in the video game Enter the Matrix too

Then came her first soap opera: in 1980 she was cast on All My Children where she played Ellie Grant.

Next was A Different World as Leticia 'Lettie' Bostic whom she played from 1987 until 1989.

More films followed, like a small role in 1992's Malcolm X and 1993's A Perfect World.

In 1993 she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series I'll Fly Away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZJYu_0gwhXeHP00
Heartbreak: Law & Order actress S Epatha Merkerson shared this tribute

In 1994 she was in The Inkwell, The Vernon Johns Story, and Heading Home.

In 1995 she appeared in Ray Alexander: A Menu for Murder and in 1996 she was in Bed of Roses.

More films followed like 1998's Down in the Delta, 1999's Catfish in Black Bean Sauce and The Wishing Tree Mattie, 2000's The Photographer Violet, 2001's The Last Brickmaker in America, 2002's Sunshine State, 2002's The Life Emiline Crane and 2003's The Matrix Revolutions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A70zE_0gwhXeHP00
Friends: Seen right with Phylicia Rashad left at the Signature Theatre Company's Salute to August Wilson in NYC

In 2000, she was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame.

She retired from acting in 2005.

Tributes poured in soon after the news broke of her death.

Viola Davis tweeted, 'RIP Mary Alice…the original Rose Maxson. You were one of the greatest actresses of all time!! Thank you for the work, inspiration and thank you for Rose. Godspeed Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️.'

Law & Order actress S Epatha Merkerson shared a broken heart emoji.

Comments / 79

Cynthia Thomas
3d ago

R.I.L. I remember she played on "A Different World" and when she played on "Good Times" the episode when they had a baby shower for her and she was going to give her baby up for adoption but Thelma "accidentally" let her see the baby

Reply
24
Sheila Walker
3d ago

Really like this woman acting ability, she never got the recognition she deserves, she was in the original Sparkle and played it with grace. RIP 🙏 in your new home in God's Heaven.

Reply
22
Jason Bryant
3d ago

I loved her in a different world. she always knew those girls were up to something. and as the aged Oracle. she always reminded me of a grandmother type. RIP

Reply
10
