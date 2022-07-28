Union City Police Chief Nichelle Luster to Retire

hudsontv.com
Union City Man Threatens To Kill WNY Man Via Text Message
38-year old, Union City resident Jesus Flores of 49th Street, has been arrested and charged with threatening to murder a former work acquaintance. According to documents obtained by Hudson TV, the victim of the alleged threats filed a complaint in West New York Municipal Court on July 17. The complaint...
Out-Of-State Gas Station Owner Nabbed In Bergen With $175,000 In Suspicious Cash: Prosecutor
The owner of a gas station in Virginia was busted with more than $175,000 of suspicious cash after narcotics detectives from the Bergen County prosecutor's office stopped him, authorities said. Sumit Balmukund Pandya, 50, of Richmond was charged with money laundering and sent to the Bergen County Jail following the...
Jersey City, NJ Councilwoman refuses to resign for hit-and-run amid protests, reports say
JERSEY CITY — The councilwoman accused of hitting an UberEats bicyclist and fleeing the scene reportedly has no plans to resign despite calls from protestors and her peers to step down. Phil Swibinski, a spokesman for Councilwoman Amy DeGise, told the New Jersey Globe that "she has no intention...
Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Maywood DPW Worker
A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said. Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there. The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- had been accused...
Ex-Con Fugitive From NJ Caught With Guns, Drugs, Ammo Faces Lengthy Federal Prison Stretch
Cedric Lewis had been out of state prison all of two months when detectives from the Essex County Sheriff's Office learned that he'd armed himself with a rifle, two pistols and a pair of extended magazines while selling heroin and cocaine. With the heat on, the Bloomfield ex-con headed south....
Hudson Towns Get $76K+ To Fight Substance Abuse
Hudson County municipalities will be receiving $76,500 in grants to continue their fight against substance abuse in their towns. The funding is part of the New Jersey Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (GCADA), the Municipal Alliance Allocation Grant. It is being administered through the Hudson County Board of Commissioners, which says it will be used to “help Hudson County municipalities address the issues surrounding alcoholism and drug abuse in their communities.”
1st rally calling for Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise to step down held at pedestrian plaza
The first rally calling for Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise, who is under fire for a July 19th hit-and-run, to step down was held at the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza yesterday afternoon. “Hey-hey, ho-ho, A-D-G has got to go!,” the group of a few dozen people chanted early on during...
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard
A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
Weehawken Police Conduct Active Shooter Drill
The general public may not have seen anything, but this week the Weehawken Police Department conducted important, active shooter drill training. The Township and the Police Department have long been ahead of the curve when it comes to school safety and security according to Mayor Richard Turner, who stated, “The security measures we have taken along with the drills run by our police department have made our school system one of the safest in New Jersey.”
ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES
A fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue.
NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger
An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was arrested Friday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash and driving into a parked car while intoxicated. The Passaic County prosecutor announced the 31-year-old officer who works for the Passaic Police Department crashed near Central Avenue and Yereance Avenue in Clifton around 4:30 a.m.
Bayonne Announces National Night Out Activities
Family Fun at DiDomenico-16th St. Park Set for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. Mayor Jimmy Davis and Police Chief Robert Geisler announced that Bayonne will participate in the 39th annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will feature food...
NYPD: Man shoots at officers during Longwood drug investigation; 1 in custody
Police say a person of interest is in custody after a man shot at officers Friday afternoon.
N.J. school district gets new superintendent as board faces lawsuit, ethics complaints
The acting superintendent in Monroe will get the job permanently despite ongoing turmoil in the township over how she was selected, officials said. The Monroe Township Board of Education voted 6-2 last month to name longtime employee Chari R. Chanley as the Middlesex County district’s permanent superintendent under a three-year contract.
NYPD officers exchange gunfire with robbery suspects
NEW YORK - A police-involved shooting is under investigation this morning in Manhattan. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Sixth Avenue and 21st Street in the Flatiron District. Police said plainclothes officers wearing NYPD windbreakers disrupted a robbery in progress. Two suspects fired on the officers, who returned fire. No one was hit. The suspect took off in a light colored sedan, possible an Audi. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD Police Officer, Joseph Marino, 27, Arrested
On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at approximately 0705 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 122nd Precinct in Staten Island. Arrested:. Joseph Marino. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. petty larceny;. possession of a forged Instrument. The investigation remains ongoing.
Cops bust huge illegal weekend parties at N.J. quarry with ATVs, personal watercraft
Police in Manchester broke up large gatherings at a private quarry over the weekend where hundreds illegally gathered to ride ATVs, watercraft and dirt bikes in what cops described as “ongoing quality of life and safety issues.”. Manchester police were called to site where the former Heritage Minerals shut...
Newark Police Arrest Crack Dealer from Linden
NEWARK, NJ – A Linden man has been arrested and charged for dealing crack cocaine...
8 People Seek Jersey City School Board Seats
There will be eight candidates on the November 8th Jersey City Board of Education ballot seeking one of three, open school trustee seats, including incumbent Vernon Alexander Hamilton, who goes by his middle name, the same as the historic American statesman of more than 200 years ago. Three years ago...
23-Year-Old Shot and Killed Wednesday Morning in Bayonne
BAYONNE, NJ – Police in Bayonne are investigating the shooting death of 23-year-old Damoi Davuani...
