Todd County, KY

Unemployment up from May to June, down from a year ago

By Adam May
 4 days ago
WEHT/WTVW

I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. residents helping storm victims in eastern Kentucky

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One rebuilding community in the Tri-State is working to help another. [American Red Cross volunteers heading to help eastern Ky. flood victims]. Hopkins County residents are gathering supplies to help those in need in eastern Kentucky. They say they’re returning the favor after they came...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

Mayor clarifies financial donation funds

“What I don’t take lightly is the insinuation that city officials are lining our pockets with money. I can speak for all of us. All of us would not do that.” That is the message Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan wants make known after comments were being made on social media.
MAYFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday

PADUCAH — A section of Lakeview Drive at U.S. 45 will be closed until Friday to allow for utility prep-work, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is at the U.S. 45 intersection in Lone Oak, between KFC and U.S. Bank. According to the release,...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

New McCracken County sheriff and clerk sworn in

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs and Sheriff Matt Carter are retiring. Friday marked their last days running their departments for the county. Deputy County Clerk Jamie Huskey will replace Griggs, and Chief Deputy Ryan Norman will serve as the county's next sheriff. Huskey and Norman...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Helping Hands Donates Building To Cadiz

After nearly 10 months in its new location on Main Street, The Bargain Barn of Helping Hands is doing well, so well, the organization is donating the old building. During its 25th Anniversary Cookout Saturday, Founder KG Ariagno presented Cadiz Mayor Todd King with keys to the building. The building...
CADIZ, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Southbound inspection for US 41 Twin Bridges scheduled

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – After the northbound bridge inspection, it will become the southbound’s turn. KYTC says, weather permitting, the bridge inspection for the northbound US 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson County will be completed on July 30. The inspection for the southbound direction is scheduled to begin on August 1. Crews will be […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Surprise inspection on Twin Bridges happens yet again

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many drivers were shocked and frustrated earlier this week when a surprise inspection on the Twin Bridges slowed down traffic for miles. Although the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gave a schedule for inspections to be done afterwards, the surprises seem far from gone. Transportation officials said after they finish inspecting the northbound […]
HENDERSON, KY
lite987whop.com

Trial postponed for former FUMC pastor, daycare director

Trial was postponed Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the former First United Methodist Church pastor and daycare director facing child abuse charges. Attorney Bill Deatherage represents former pastor Paige Williams and has filed a motion to disqualify Judge John Atkins from presiding over the trial, which was set to begin Monday. Judge Atkins contacted Chief Justice John Minton, who told him he did not intend to have a hearing on the motion and would instead let the local court decide.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting

Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
FAIRVIEW, KY
lite987whop.com

Donald Edward Noffsinger

(Age 78, of Greenbrier, TN and formerly of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Wednesday August 3rd at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
GREENBRIER, TN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

KYTC: Work to begin on bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Rd.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Road work is expected to begin on Tuesday in Owensboro. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they will begin working on a bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Road over the Panther Creek Bridge. Work is expected to last about 40 days. Officials say drivers...
OWENSBORO, KY
lite987whop.com

Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident

A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

