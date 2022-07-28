How Eddie Munson Saved ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joseph Quinn at Immigration

noisecreep.com
Related
Joseph Quinn Was ‘Nervous’ Before Playing Metallica as Eddie Munson on ‘Stranger Things’
Stranger Things "it-dude" and Metallica air-guitarist Joseph Quinn is enjoying his 15 minutes, having interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (July 25). The actor that plays Eddie Munson recounted to Fallon what it was like to do the "Master of Puppets" scene in the final episode, a moment that propelled the song higher onto the music charts than it's ever been before.
Metallica Give ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson a Shoutout During ‘Master of Puppets’ at Lollapalooza
Metallica headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago last night (July 28) and gave Stranger Things character Eddie Munson a shoutout while playing "Master of Puppets." In the Netflix show, Munson plays the song in the Upside Down in an attempt to defeat the villain Vecna. Metallica played songs such as "Enter Sandman"...
RELATED PEOPLE
Megadeth Release Scorching New Song ‘Night Stalkers’ Featuring Ice-T
Megadeth released the new song "Night Stalkers" featuring Ice-T on Friday (July 22). It's the second single from the metal band's upcoming album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!. Ice-T, of course, is the hip-hop artist and actor behind the rap-metal act Body Count. Together, "Night Stalkers" furthers...
Here’s Every Rock + Metal Song That’s Been in ‘Stranger Things’
We've written about Stranger Things countless times now, especially because Season 4 was loaded with rock and metal references thanks to the character Eddie Munson. The soundtrack was killer, but if you've seen the earlier seasons, then you know they were loaded with great songs as well. Season 4 of...
Steve Morse Officially Leaves Deep Purple to Care for Wife, Band Issues Touching Statement
After being in the band for 28 years, guitarist Steve Morse has officially left Deep Purple in order to care for his wife Janine, who has stage 4 cancer. He shared a message with the fans and his bandmates expressed their support in a lengthy, touching statement. In late March,...
The Gift James Hetfield Gave Frank Carter Mid-Metallica Set
Metallica's generosity on display through their charitable foundation and through various stories shared by multiple musicians over the years. As it turns out, these good deeds can happen at any time, including mid-concert, as Frank Carter of Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes recently revealed. The singer recently shared an impromptu moment of good will that occurred with James Hetfield that happened while Metallica were mid-performance as he was watching from the side of the stage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bet You Didn’t Know Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates Can Beatbox – Watch
M. Shadows and Synyster Gates shared what was probably an off-the-cuff joke while in the studio recording Avenged Sevenfold's new album. It involves one of the purest, most difficult-to-do-well, and potentially irritating musical talents: Beatboxing. In a video shared from Shadows' twitter on Saturday (July 30,) Gates is sitting on...
Kerry King Can Only Confirm One Member of His New Band Right Now
While a Kerry King solo album has been in discussion since Slayer wrapped up their career in 2019, it looks as though that record is coming a little closer to fruition. In addition, the longtime Slayer guitarist has revealed one of the members of the band that he's put together to record the album.
Country Superstar Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’
Country superstar Carrie Underwood has dipped back into her love for rock and metal and covered Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home." Though the full song is currently only available for Apple Music subscribers, she shared a snippet of the track on her social media. Underwood's rendition of Osbourne's No...
Muse Deliver Death Growl on Heavy New ‘Modern Metal’ Song ‘Kill or Be Killed’
And you thought the breakdown in "Won't Stand Down" was hard! Just wait, Muse fans, as Matt Bellamy and crew are not done showcasing their heavier chops, arguably releasing the heaviest song to date within their musical catalog. "Kill or Be Killed" is filled with aggressive and nasty chugging guitars, double bass drums and yes, even a Matt Bellamy death growl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jack Osbourne + Fiancée Aree Welcome Baby Daughter
Congrats are in order, as Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree have revealed that they are parents to a new baby daughter named Maple. This also is the fourth grandchild for Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. All four of Ozzy and Sharon's grandchildren are via Jack. He also had three...
Beloved Painter + Metal Cover Artist Mariusz Lewandowski Has Died
Adored surrealist painter Mariusz Lewandowski has died, his family confirmed via Facebook over the weekend. “It was a beautiful life. It's time to say goodbye my friends! A certain era is end. The last farewell will take place in the chapel at the funeral home in Górowo Ilaweckie, Poland, on July 20 at 11:00 a.m. Bereaved family,” the post reads.
Remembering the Black Metal Family Christmas Photo With Santa That Wowed the Internet
Since Christmas in July is a thing, lets all remember the black metal Christmas photo that warmed the cockles of our coal-laden hearts last year. In December 2021, a photo of a 30 year-old woman and her small family, decked out in Norwegian Death Metal garb and Corpse paint next to a mall Santa, went viral. Daughter Charlie, 4-years-old, is in the smilin' Ol' Saint Nick's lap.
God Forbid Reunion Lineup Confirmed to Include Ex-As I Lay Dying Guitarist Nick Hipa
God Forbid, the New Jersey-based metalcore band featuring guitarist Doc Coyle (now of Bad Wolves), will play their first reunion show later this year and it has just been confirmed that former As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa will join the lineup. The news came straight from Coyle, who...
Korn’s Jonathan Davis Recalls Woodstock ’99’s ‘Shocking’ Outcome
Korn's Jonathan Davis recalls the now well-documented chaos of Woodstock '99 in an upcoming docuseries about the ill-fated music festival that took place in Rome, New York, from July 22–25, 1999. Korn, then still rising nu-metal stars, were among the headlining bands who performed that weekend. The upcoming docuseries,...
Here Are The Lyrics to Slipknot’s New Song ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’
Here are the lyrics to Slipknot's "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," a song which is set to appear on the band's seventh studio album, The End, So Far. The song comes second on the record's track listing, right before the previously released single "The Chapeltown Rag," which gives Slipknot fans a nice one-two punch from the 12-track release scheduled to come out on Sept. 30 on Roadrunner Records.
Slipknot Fans React to ‘The Dying Song’ + Band’s New Album Announcement
Slipknot on Tuesday (July 19) announced their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, with the effort's official lead single, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," and an accompanying music video from the masked metal band. Of course, Slipknot fans immediately started responding to the music and details. Not that...
Fans in Costumes Tearing Up Mosh Pits
Mosh pits are one of the most treasured aspects of rock and metal culture, and they tend to be just as brutal as they are fun. Some people try to lighten up the atmosphere even more by wearing funny costumes. There are some unspoken rules of moshing, but what you...
Noisecreep
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0