Cleveland, OH

Should The Browns Be Worried About Denzel Ward?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

Yardbarker

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Deshaun Watson: 'Basically, we're kind of zero tolerance'

Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, the National Organization of Women, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski all offered reactions to the Monday news that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games over numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp

Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp

On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Yardbarker

Browns ownership: Deshaun Watson 'is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many'

NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should serve a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Judge Robinson's ruling is not necessarily final, though, as the NFL and NFL Players Association have three business days to file an appeal.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?

The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mason Rudolph has a shot at being Steelers QB1?

The quarterback competition at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is certainly an interesting one. While the scenario has mainly been seen as a competition between Mitch Trubinsky and rookie Kenny Pickett, offensive coordinator Matt Canada said in a recent radio interview that Mason Rudolph is still very much in the running.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Injuries For Packers Could Hurt Team In Week One

The Green Bay Packers can’t seem to catch a break in 2022. Their offseason would see them dumping players to get under the salary cap. They would later lose Davante Adams, who they would trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they are dealing with multiple injuries just weeks...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Vikings announcer: Mike Zimmer once wanted to fight Kirk Cousins

More stories continue to emerge about how remarkably antagonistic the relationship was between Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and ex-coach Mike Zimmer. The latest comes from Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen, who claimed Zimmer outright wanted to fight Cousins when the two jostled following a game-winning field goal during a game against the Detroit Lions last season. After Greg Joseph converted a 54-yard field goal to beat Detroit, cameras caught Cousins and Zimmer shoving on the sideline before going to celebrate. Both downplayed the incident, with Zimmer saying it was simply Cousins being a leader and showing emotion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Lincoln Riley took Pat Narduzzi’s recruiting accusations personally

Lincoln Riley is not at all happy with the accusations from Pat Narduzzi. Narduzzi took issue with Riley, feeling that the USC coach was actively recruiting former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, who entered the transfer portal and eventually chose USC. Riley fought off accusations from Narduzzi back in April...
Yardbarker

Sammy Watkins' activation off PUP list is massive news for Packers

Packer fans got a little bit of a scare last week when veteran receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a one-year deal earlier this offseason with Green Bay, was placed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury. Those who have spent a lot of time around Watkins know that he hasn't had the healthiest career. In fact, he has played just one full season, and it came as a rookie in 2014.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Attorney confirms Browns QB Deshaun Watson has settled three more cases

It was learned on Monday morning that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming season for violating the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Two grand juries...
Yardbarker

Report: Cowboys fear WR James Washington suffered Jones fracture in foot

The Dallas Cowboys are concerned that wide receiver James Washington may have suffered a serious foot injury at practice on Monday. Washington went streaking down the left sideline during a passing drill at practice. He went up for a pass attempt but was unable to make the catch. Washington seemed to be bothered and started hopping off the field, only putting weight on his left leg.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFLPA hints they are expecting a short suspension for Deshaun Watson

The NFLPA dropped a hint on Sunday night that they are expecting a small punishment for Deshaun Watson. Former federal judge Sue Robinson was appointed the disciplinary officer for the Watson matter. Robinson reportedly told both the NFL and NFLPA that her decision about the discipline will come on Monday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Aaron Donald shows off his choke move on Rams teammate

Aaron Donald is a historically great NFL defensive lineman. Apparently, that status comes with some unorthodox tactics to consistently succeed. Donald was seen doing a strange move on undrafted rookie teammate Elijah Garcia during Saturday’s training camp workout. The veteran seemingly grabbed Garcia by the neck and shook him back and forth, almost as if choking him. However, this was clearly a drill of some sort, and Garcia appeared to be a willing participant.
NFL

