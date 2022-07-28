Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Emery FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN EMERY COUNTY At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.00 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. SR-29 is impassable. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include SR-29 through Straight Canyon and Joe`s Valley access road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

EMERY COUNTY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO