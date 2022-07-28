ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Video Appears to Show Motley Crue Using Backing Track for Drums

By Joe DiVita
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

India Shawn on Collabing With ‘Legend’ Anderson .Paak & Her 1st Lollapalooza

Click here to read the full article. India Shawn shines amazingly at Lollapalooza. India, a Los Angeles native, performed at the Lollapalooza Chicago’s BMI Stage on Sunday, July 31, 2022. An R&B musician with quite the repertoire, India brought the right relaxing vibes for the last day of the chaotic festival. Her debut album, Before We Go (Deeper), released on July 22, 2022, features must-listen collabs with artists like Anderson .Paak, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and 6lack. Her smooth-yet-strong voice balances the vulnerable topics of staying true to yourself while navigating the hardships of adulthood and moving to a new place—as...
WORLD
HeySoCal

Rock Hall-of-Fame record label executive Mo Ostin dies at 95

Funeral services were pending Monday for Mo Ostin, who led Warner Bros. Records for more than two decades, using his artists-first mindset to attract some of the industry’s biggest acts and build one of music’s most successful labels. Variety and the Los Angeles Times reported that Ostin died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy