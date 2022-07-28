ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Full Seattle Ferry Destroyed After Unexpected Accident

shorelineareanews.com

Ouch! Worst ferry vs dock collision in years

On Thursday, July 28, 2022 on an early morning run, the Cathlamet, an Issaquah class ferry, crashed into the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle. It was on the Fauntleroy / Vashon / Southworth run. The "hard landing" caused significant damage to the vessel and an offshore dolphin at the terminal....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

WSP: Tired driver knocks trailer with boat into a ditch off I-5

FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a tired driver hit a trailer with a boat on northbound I-5 Saturday, knocking the boat into a ditch. The collision happened around 5 p.m. at 70th Ave E in Fife. No injuries were reported and the driver got a ticket for Negligent...
FIFE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ferry crashes into docks at Fauntleroy Terminal, damaging itself and several cars

A ferry crashed into the Fauntleroy Terminal docks this morning, causing serious damage to the ferry and two cars and likely impacting the ferry schedule. Steve Allen, a KIRO Newsradio engineer, was aboard the ferry when it crashed and described the incident, saying afterward he was “a little shaken up.”
Autoblog

Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock

SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew

A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Inside the Cockpit During the Alki Beach Plane Crash

John La Porta knew he couldn't make it. Just beyond the northern tip of Vashon Island on Tuesday afternoon, the pilot's faltering Cessna 150 had basically stopped generating power shortly after leaving Tacoma. The tower at Boeing Field thought he could still hook the small plane toward one of its runways. But that meant crossing over houses and businesses with 20-plus gallons of fuel on board. If he couldn't reach the air strip or find a clearing, it would be a big fire.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Burning truck carrying propane and oxygen tanks explodes on I-5 downtown Thursday

A truck carrying propane and oxygen tanks caught fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 5 in Seattle, prompting authorities to close all lanes of the freeway while fire crews extinguished the blaze. The fire started shortly before 1:10pm on the southbound freeway between the Lakeview and Mercer Street exits. “Tanks are...
Nationwide Report

Man hospitalized after a traffic collision in Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)

A man was seriously injured following a traffic collision Thursday in Bremerton. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place in the 3800 block of Kitsap Way before rush hour. The authorities responded to the scene at around 3:46 p.m. The man who was injured was driving a Geo Metro on the road when his car collided with a Chevrolet Suburban that was preparing to turn onto the road.
BREMERTON, WA
The Associated Press

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR
KJR 95.7 The Jet

WATCH: Plane Flips Over After Crash Landing On Beach In West Seattle

A witness filmed the moment a small plane crash-landed on a beach in West Seattle. Mihai Melonari caught the shocking crash on camera while he was at Alki Beach on Tuesday afternoon (July 26), according to KIRO 7. The footage starts with a Cessna 150 slamming into the ocean and close to the shore, kicking up water as flips forward. Other videos show the plane floating upside down underwater, per KOMO.
kpq.com

Rock Climber Dies Southwest of Leavenworth

A Seattle woman is dead after passing away while climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth last week. Chelan County Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld said the victim's 30-year-old climbing partner first called 9-1-1 July 19th around 9:45pm from the wall after losing sight and contact with the victim, who was still connected to the rope below.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
