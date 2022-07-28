ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Joel & Victoria Osteen Bring “Come Home to Hope” To Yankee Stadium This Summer

By The Belle
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDwzp_0gwgqOt300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYt9T_0gwgqOt300

Source: Timothy Fadek / Getty


HOUSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lakewood Church pastors Joel and Victoria Osteen have announced they will be returning to Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. for “Come Home to Hope,” an evening of inspiration and a time to refresh your spirit and gather together with hope and faith.

This summer’s “Come Home to Hope” event will be the Osteen’s first large-scale public gathering outside Houston in more than three years and will include special guests, inspirational speakers, and praise and worship music from award-winning artists including Cece Winans and Tauren Wells. Since inception, these incredible events have been attended by more than 2 million people in stadiums around the world.

“Victoria and I are looking forward to bringing this evening of inspiration back to Yankee Stadium and the amazing people of New York,” said Joel Osteen. “It will be an exciting time for us to be together again. I believe now, more than ever, is the time for us to shine, to be a voice of peace and hope, and draw closer to God.”

“Come Home to Hope” marks the third time the Osteens have held services at the iconic stadium. The couple most recently hosted a “Night of Hope” at the stadium in 2014 and first held services at the venue in 2009, which notably marked the first non-baseball event ever held at the current Yankee Stadium.

Tickets are available online at yankees.com, joelosteen.com and ticketmaster.com. More information can be found by visiting yankees.com/upcomingevents .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstononthecheap.com

National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

Kenny and Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant on Post Oak is providing a multi-option, three-course menu for $45, including tax and gratuity, during National Deli Month. Ten percent of the proceeds from each meal sold will go to HMH to support the Museum’s educational initiatives. HMH will provide a free admission ticket to the Museum to everyone who purchases a National Deli Month meal as an added incentive.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date

Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
Local
Texas Society
State
New York State
City
Lakewood, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Houston, TX
Society
City
Victoria, TX
AOL Corp

Why this major city often looks like a 'ghost town'

It's lunchtime in Houston, yet there is seemingly no traffic in the city's urban core. Pedestrians aren't rushing past each other, and few cars dot the city's roads. The more than 2 million people who live in the city have seemingly vanished in the blink of an eye. So, where did everybody go?
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cece Winans
Person
Victoria Osteen
Person
Joel Osteen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Stadiums#Yankees#Joel Victoria Osteen#Lakewood Church
cw39.com

Home cooling tips from the Home Depot

HOUSTON (CW39) – Bri Felix, William Burns, and Terry Bailey at The Home Depot’s North Freeway Location in Houston help explain ways that we can keep our home cool and safe this summer. August is typically our hottest month in Houston, based on the past 30 years averaged. After the last two months of soaring temperatures, you may be looking for ways to save money, or ensure that you home will not leave you hanging in the heat.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Thousands Of Homebuyers To Attend NACA’s Achieve The Dream Event In Houston

NACA Counselors Will Provide Individual Counseling To Access Naca’S Best In America Mortgage. NACA, the nation’s largest HUD approved non-profit homeownership and advocacy organization, will bring its history-making Achieve the Dream event to Houston for four days, August 4-7, at Green House International Church (200 W. Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77067).
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Narcity USA

This Texas Cafe’s Viral TikToks Normalize Kindness & This Video With 53M Views Is Too Sweet

In Dallas, TX there is a cafe with the mission of spreading kindness among people, and they are doing so by creating heartwarming videos on TikTok. La La Land Kind Cafe's account on the social platform has garnered 5.9 million followers who absolutely adore the Texas business' "Drive-by-kindness" series where the video creators drive up to strangers and pay a compliment.
DALLAS, TX
107 JAMZ

2022 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Presented By Toyota

If you were in your band if you have a kid or grandchild in the band or if you've never been in a school band in your life, a great family event is coming to Houston. Treat yourself and your family to marching band excellence on Saturday, August 27. Take a trip to Houston, TX, and go see the 2022 Pepsi National Battle of The Bands at the NRG Stadium (1 NRG Park).
HOUSTON, TX
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy