ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota County School Board District 4: Lauren Kurnov

By Matt Walsh
Longboat Observer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yourobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Education
Sarasota, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Post Secondary Education#Stem Education#The School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation

Comments / 0

Community Policy