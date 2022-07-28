Local apparel company makes special line for Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS – Near-perfect weather has been abundant through Central Indiana leading up to and through the first half of the weekend. Dry air has been firmly in place thanks to high pressure and a wind out of the north. Along with it has come mostly sunny conditions and highs in the low to mid 80s. As the high pressure system proceeds eastward however, the region will become more susceptible to changing weather conditions with wind becoming southerly.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO