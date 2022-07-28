Local apparel company makes special line for Indiana State Fair

fox59.com
1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold
ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...
A pleasant finish to July
It is a very busy weekend for Indianapolis with several outdoor events happening. The Indiana State Fair is underway, and it is Brickyard weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!. The weather looks awesome both days as high pressure settles over the Great Lakes. The humidity levels are low with dew...
High humidity & sweltering heat stretches nationwide this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 10 days since our last 90 degree high in Indianapolis, but it would be shocking if we did not exceed the mark at least a couple times in the next week. Central Indiana is not alone however, a the majority of the US is joining us in starting the month of August with some serious heat.
Tracking storm chances across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off dry and humid this morning. As we head into the afternoon, it will still be humid with scattered showers and storm chances. Strong to severe storms possible Monday. For your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with scattered...
Spam under lock and key
Shoplifters are targeting cans of Spam, so some stores in New York are taking drastic measures. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Community remembers kindness of fallen Officer Noah …. Update on criminal history of suspect accused of …
Winds of change foreshadow a pattern shift ahead of the new week
INDIANAPOLIS – Near-perfect weather has been abundant through Central Indiana leading up to and through the first half of the weekend. Dry air has been firmly in place thanks to high pressure and a wind out of the north. Along with it has come mostly sunny conditions and highs in the low to mid 80s. As the high pressure system proceeds eastward however, the region will become more susceptible to changing weather conditions with wind becoming southerly.
