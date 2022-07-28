KRWG News for Thursday, July 28 at 6:45 a.m.

www.krwg.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
6 Tributes In Honor Of August 3 Victims & Families Around El Paso
The El Paso community can join in on various tributes to honor the victims and their families of the August 3, 2019, mass shooting. Our community is still healing three years after the horrific shooting at Walmart. In memory of the 23 souls we lost, the City of El Paso and community partners are hosting several tributes in remembrance around the Sun City on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
Top 4 El Paso Connections To The Number 5
El Paso has a lot of 5's, here are 4 of them. The number 5 has a special significance for numerologists, the superstitious and conspiracy theorists alike. Not to mention this guy ... For numerologists, the number 5, when paired with a person, represents a soul who is vey sensory...
desertexposure.com
What’s going on in AUGUST?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krwg.org
Juarez man arrested in deadly rollover
Dona Ana County, NM - On July 27, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal rollover crash near the intersection of Airport Road and McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, NM. The initial investigation indicates a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, driven by...
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos
You don't need me to tell you that this has been one hot ass summer. Spend more than 5 minutes outdoors this summer in East Texas and I can almost guarantee that you will start sweating. But luckily, according to weather people, this isn't the absolute worst summer in terms of 100 degree days and we'll get into that shortly, but folks are trying to make the best of the heat.
RELATED PEOPLE
KFOX 14
Man in 40s rescued at Hit Canyon in Northeast El Paso
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Saturday a man in his 40s reported not feeling well and being dehydrated which prompted El Paso Fire Department to Hit Canyon. The rescue team brought down the patient safely, according to EPFD officials he was checked at the scene and fire officials said he wasn't required hospitalization.
Body in a blanket found in a trashcan in front a bar in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another body was found, this time outside a bar on a very busy area in Ciudad Juarez. This morning, a man rummaging through a trash can, discovered a body wrapped in a blanket, right in front of a commercial plaza on the Gomez Morin Boulevard. According to reports, this man alerted the […]
cbs4local.com
25-year-old Las Cruces woman killed in rollover crash
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 25-year-old woman from Las Cruces died following a rollover crash on Saturday, according to New Mexico State Police. Odalis Aguilar Hernandez was a passenger in a Chevrolet truck that experienced a blowout and rolled over, according to police. The crash happened on...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of July 31st through August 06
El Paso, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Loop 375 Northbound Main lanes closure from Zaragoza (Port of Entry) to North Loop overpass. Crews will be working on concrete paving placements. I-10 Widening West. Sunday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug 04. Nightly, 9:00PM to 5:00 AM. Loop 375...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.
Beto O'Rourke says that he, "is ready to lead on ensuring Texans have world-class schools, great jobs, and the ability to see a doctor." Beto O'Rourke at El Paso, TX kick off of - Drive for TexasPhoto by Euri Giles / Author.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso and Active El Paso teaming up to provide school supplies for students
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso and Active El Paso are teaming up to send students to school in style with a school supply drive. The group hosted a 3-K walk or run event on Saturday. It was held at Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista...
spotlightepnews.com
Mc Allen, Texas presents Charlie Clark with a Proclamation and officially names June 27 as “Charlie Clark Day” Cameron and El Paso Counties also present proclamations
El Paso, TX, July 28, 2022 – Charlie Clark, founder of Charlie Clark Automotive Group with thirteen locations in Brownsville, Harlingen, El Paso, McAllen, Mission and Laredo and star and Executive Producer of the film Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone, was presented with proclamations by Cameron and El Paso Counties. The film was entirely shot in Texas and supported local crafts and filmmaking.
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are Pictures of Places In El Paso That You Can Vividly Smell
There are some places you enjoy passing by in El Paso not necessarily for the view but the smell. Oh yes my friend, there are some places in the borderland you can actually smell as you drive by. But we also know about other places you drive by that do...
Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school
EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: […]
KVIA
Fort Bliss soldier prepares for pull-up charity event
EL PASO, Texas– Bradley Rushmore, Fort Bliss soldier and founder of Rushmore Foundation is preparing for a toy drive for the El Paso Children's Hospital. Rushmore said fitness has always been a passion of his and after starting the Rushmore Foundation over a year ago, he said he wanted to give back to those in need through physical activity, one pull-up at a time, on Aug. 6.
Comments / 0