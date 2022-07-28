Video: This Buff Texas Kangaroo Is Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel

975kgkl.com
There Is A Form of Legal Marijuana in Texas, For Now
Marijuana is legal for recreational use in our neighboring state of New Mexico. There are many polls in Texas that show that interest in "high" here in Texas for some sort of legalization. In fact, a recent poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and TheUniversity of Tyler finds that 60% of Texans support recreational legalization.
Amazon to Start Prime Air Drone Deliveries in Texas
Back in June, Amazon said that they're going to offer drone deliveries to customers in a city in California. A month later, the company confirmed the good news that drone delivery would also be coming to Texas. The new delivery option won't being until later this year, but it's still...
What Do You Do If You Dig Up Human Bones in Your Backyard in Texas?
You might think this could never happen to you. Sadly, there are thousands of old cemeteries scattered across the United States that are forgotten. On top of that, there are forgotten Native American burial grounds all over West Texas. In fact, in centuries past, the customs and practices of burying...
10 Texas Waterfalls You Have to Check Out on Your Next Road Trip
Texas isn't the dry, flat desert that's depicted in Hollywood. Actually, we're the exact opposite. While the southern and far western part of the state contains deserts, we also have beautiful beaches, tall trees (in East Texas), natural springs, and some of the most epic swimming holes. However, one thing...
11 of the Top 24 Most Dangerous Animals Found in Texas
Texas is #1. We all know we're #1 in a lot of great things. We are also #1 in something really bad: deadly animal attacks. According to a report from Outforia, analyzing reports from the Centers for Disease Control, Texas has had 520 human deaths caused by animals in the last 20 years. that averages out to 26 deaths per year. California and Florida are second and third but way behind Texas.
Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?
There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
Jacuzzi of Despair: The Gulf of Mexico’s Dangerous Secret
At the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Louisiana, there's an underwater lake that kills anything that tries to enter it. This briny fish graveyard is known as the Jacuzzi of Despair. The deadly body of water measures around 100 feet in circumference and is...
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?
When discussing the topic of driving barefoot, no matter what part of the United States you’re in, people will believe that it is illegal to drive barefoot. I even thought so when I was growing up and learning to drive in Arizona. I was just talking with my partner...
What If Texas Became It’s Own Country?
Everyone knows the Civil War settled the issue of whether a state could leave the union once and for all. However, there has been talk from people, who we must consider serious, some even in the Texas Legislature, about Texas going it's own way. Of course, Texas already has it's...
There’s No Way You’ve Heard Of These Ten Texas Towns
The history of the Lone Star State is full of colorful characters and stories. Covering such a large area, coming up with names for all the towns and communities in this vast territory has historically been challenging. As a result, there are some very interesting town names here in our "neck of the woods". Speaking of "Neck of the Woods" that would make a great name for a Texas Town.
Did You Know You Can Be Fired in Texas at Any Time for Any Reason?
If you work in the state of Texas, there's something very important to familiarize yourself with. That's the fact that Texas is an at-will employment state. This means that your employer can fire you at any time for any reason, with few exceptions. Fadi Yousef, a Dallas attorney, explains that this means your employer can fire you for pretty much anything, including unfair, false, malicious or unethical reasons. However, there are exceptions to the rule.
