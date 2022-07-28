ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Video: This Buff Texas Kangaroo Is Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel

By Chrissy
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
975kgkl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

There Is A Form of Legal Marijuana in Texas, For Now

Marijuana is legal for recreational use in our neighboring state of New Mexico. There are many polls in Texas that show that interest in "high" here in Texas for some sort of legalization. In fact, a recent poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and TheUniversity of Tyler finds that 60% of Texans support recreational legalization.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Winnie, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

11 of the Top 24 Most Dangerous Animals Found in Texas

Texas is #1. We all know we're #1 in a lot of great things. We are also #1 in something really bad: deadly animal attacks. According to a report from Outforia, analyzing reports from the Centers for Disease Control, Texas has had 520 human deaths caused by animals in the last 20 years. that averages out to 26 deaths per year. California and Florida are second and third but way behind Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?

When discussing the topic of driving barefoot, no matter what part of the United States you’re in, people will believe that it is illegal to drive barefoot. I even thought so when I was growing up and learning to drive in Arizona. I was just talking with my partner...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buff#Kangaroos#Nightmares#Tiktoker#National Geographic#Lubbock Restaurants
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

What If Texas Became It’s Own Country?

Everyone knows the Civil War settled the issue of whether a state could leave the union once and for all. However, there has been talk from people, who we must consider serious, some even in the Texas Legislature, about Texas going it's own way. Of course, Texas already has it's...
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

There’s No Way You’ve Heard Of These Ten Texas Towns

The history of the Lone Star State is full of colorful characters and stories. Covering such a large area, coming up with names for all the towns and communities in this vast territory has historically been challenging. As a result, there are some very interesting town names here in our "neck of the woods". Speaking of "Neck of the Woods" that would make a great name for a Texas Town.
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Did You Know You Can Be Fired in Texas at Any Time for Any Reason?

If you work in the state of Texas, there's something very important to familiarize yourself with. That's the fact that Texas is an at-will employment state. This means that your employer can fire you at any time for any reason, with few exceptions. Fadi Yousef, a Dallas attorney, explains that this means your employer can fire you for pretty much anything, including unfair, false, malicious or unethical reasons. However, there are exceptions to the rule.
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kgkl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy