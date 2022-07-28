Video: This Buff Texas Kangaroo Is Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel

If you work in the state of Texas, there's something very important to familiarize yourself with. That's the fact that Texas is an at-will employment state. This means that your employer can fire you at any time for any reason, with few exceptions. Fadi Yousef, a Dallas attorney, explains that this means your employer can fire you for pretty much anything, including unfair, false, malicious or unethical reasons. However, there are exceptions to the rule.

