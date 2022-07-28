Can you help find missing mom Heidi Planck? Listen to Dateline's Missing in America podcast about her October 2021 disappearance in Los Angeles, California

www.nbcnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
What I saw in Vegas during an active shooter scare will stay with me forever
“Don’t come back. I don’t want to scare you, but something bad is happening. I love you.”. There were so many things I didn’t say in that July 16 text to my boyfriend: I’m huddled behind the bed, so I’m not visible from the door. The lights and TV are off, so there’s no sign of life. I’m too scared to cry, but that’s OK because I need to be silent.
New documents trigger fresh online battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp fans
A hashtag defending Amber Heard trended Monday on Twitter after what appeared to be unsealed court documents in the defamation case brought by Johnny Depp were made public by a YouTuber known for her legal commentary. The hashtag, “#AmberHeardDeservesAnApology,” first surfaced over the weekend after The Daily Beast published some...
NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews parents of missing American Austin Tice
NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews the parents of Austin Tice, the American freelance journalist and Marine veteran who went missing in Syria. Tice was detained at a checkpoint near Damascus in August 2012 and a month after a video of him apparently captured was posted. That was the last time Tice was seen. Debra and Marc Tice speak on their continued hope and action to find their son. Aug. 1, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC News
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO AIR “INSIDE THE METAVERSE,” A NEW SERIES ON THE FUTURE OF THE VIRTUAL WORLD
Begins Today, With Special Coverage Across TODAY, NBC Nightly News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBCNews.com & NBC News NOW. Plus — Paris Hilton Speaks to CNBC’s Julia Boorstin About Her Virtual Businesses. July 31, 2022 — Starting today, NBCUniversal News Group will air a special two-week series examining the future...
Comments / 0