Kate Middleton Says This Is the Only Cambridge Kid That Looks Like Her

By Rachel Burchfield
 4 days ago
More than maybe ever before, with the release of his ninth birthday photos last week, Prince George looks exactly like dad Prince William at the same age. Princess Charlotte, too, is her dad’s doppelganger, to the point where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge themselves once confused photos of William as a child with photos of Charlotte.

“Is that me?” William said in 2020, while pointing to a picture of himself as a kid. “Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible.” Kate agreed: “It looks so much like Charlotte.” (The Windsor genes are strong on both kids.)

That leaves little Prince Louis—the one Cambridge kid that mom Kate Middleton says looks just like her.

“Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate,” a friend told PEOPLE . “She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet—she often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!”

Last month, while visiting Little Village’s hub in Brent—part of London’s largest baby bank network—Kate was apparently smitten by a baby resting in a stroller. Though she has previously hinted that, with three children, the Cambridge family is complete, there have been a couple of occasions of late where either Kate or William have joked about her broodiness after meeting young children. On the first day of her solo tour of Denmark in February, Kate met with parents and babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen, where she said “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’” Later, in May, William and Kate visited a Scottish class where students were learning about empathy by observing an infant. “Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?” William joked.

At the visit to Little Village, Kate remarked on her twin, Louis, saying that he’s growing up so quickly, PEOPLE reports.

“I keep thinking Louis is my baby,” she said. “But he’s a proper boy now.”

