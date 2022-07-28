Report: Big Ten targeting four west coast schools in expansion efforts
By Asher Low
Rumors surrounding conference realignment have gone into a tailspin since news of UCLA and USC leaving town for the Big Ten conference broke earlier this month.
There was realistic speculation about the Big Ten looking to continue their addition efforts now that the Trojans and Bruins are on board, and according to a new report from CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd the conference may be heading back to the Pac-12 well.
Dodd mentioned four west coast schools, and a pair of Florida schools in his latest report. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren shut down the rumors at media day, but did not completely shut down the idea of adding members. “We’re not targeting anyone,” said the Big Ten commissioner on Wednesday at media day. “I really like our 14 current schools and I really like our two new additions that are coming in 2024.”
Which schools did Dodd mention in his latest report as potential additions? Here is a look:
