2022-23 bowl projections for Big Ten teams

It’s never too early to look ahead to bowl season, and the Big Ten should once again be well-represented come December.
Athlon Sports recently released updated bowl projections for the 2022 season and had the Badgers lined up against an SEC opponent.
A number of Big Ten squads were included in the latest projections, with Ohio State projected to be in the College Football Playoff National Semifinal.
Alongside the Buckeyes were Georgia, Alabama, and Clemson to round out the expected College Football Playoff participants. Where did the Badgers end up and what other Big Ten teams were included? Here is a complete conference look at the Athlon Sports 2023 bowl projections:
Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Central Michigan
Birmingham Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Maryland
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas State vs. Nebraska
Pinstripe Bowl: North Carolina vs. Purdue
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Penn State vs. Florida State
Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Arkansas
Reliaquest Bowl: Michigan State vs. Kentucky
Citrus Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee
Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Utah
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State vs. Georgia
