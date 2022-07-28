How to watch TFT Set 7 Jade NA Cup

After another surprising loss against Astralis today, Rogue has racked up their third loss in a row and has dropped to second in the 2022 LEC Summer Split standings. Since the summer’s second half began, Rogue haven’t looked nearly as cohesive and coordinated as their form in the first half of the split. It has been rough to watch, especially with so many people claiming them to be the best team in the region for the regular season. It’s clear that Rogue has hit a pretty bad slump and must find their way back into the winner’s circle as soon as possible.

