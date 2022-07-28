How to watch TFT Set 7 Jade NA Cup

dotesports.com
Here are all of Destiny 2’s Eververse items this season
Tess Everis runs Destiny 2‘s Eververse store, where players can spend their Silver or Bright Dust to acquire a rotating collection of cosmetics. Tess’ stock changes at reset every Tuesday, bringing in new offerings for players. Outside of some easily obtained consumables and the odd ornament that changes...
TFT Set 7 NA Jade Cup: Standings, format, and updates
Showcasing 152 Teamfight Tactics North American players, the top four overall finishers at the Set Seven Jade Cup will advance to the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale. Similar to the NA Astral Cup, the TFT Set Seven Jade Cup will take place over the course of two weekends. The July 30 to 31 weekend featured 128 players, with only the top 32 advancing to the Aug. 6 to 7 second weekend. A total of 32 players skipped the first weekend, including the top 24 ranked NA players according to ladder snapshots and those who qualified for the Jade Cup during the Astral Cup.
Is Project L free-to-play?
As confirmed in the developer’s latest dev diary, Project L will be free-to-play at launch and will likely feature a similar, ever-expanding content approach used by other Riot Games titles like League of Legends and VALORANT. The fighting game will have players controlling two different champions from the world...
Lillia spots Jarvan IV doing an early drake, kills both the enemy and the monster
There are a few League of Legends champions that can single-handedly kill a dragon at level four. But Jarvan IV is likely not one of them. One League player, named nilino, was recently enjoying a game of Lillia. In a clip from that game, the player is seen finishing a low-on-health dragon at level four, which was started by Jarvan IV, who, as you probably figured out by now, ended up dying to the monster.
All Guardian Angel changes in Apex Legends
Season 14 of Apex Legends is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic in quite a while. Looking to shake up the game’s meta, the team at Respawn Entertainment has made a number of sweeping balance changes, adjustments, and tweaks to help Apex feel both fair and fun. Among these changes are adjustments to some of the game’s gold gear.
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
Riot confirms Project L will be free-to-play, includes Illaoi as a fighter
For the first time since November 2021, Riot Games has shared new information surrounding its upcoming fighting game Project L in a developer diary published by project leads and fighting game community (FGC) staple Tom Cannon—including confirmation that the game will be free-to-play and a reveal for Illaoi, the Kraken Priestess being included as a playable fighter.
Major changes for self-res: Respawn addresses Apex community concerns over gold knockdown shield
Respawn Entertainment is introducing major changes to Apex Legends‘ gold backpack and gold knockdown shield items with season 14, including the complete removal of the latter’s self-resurrection ability. The gold knockdown shield will remain in the game, the Apex design team says, but it will no longer give...
Rek’Sai backdoor goes undetected, League players shout in confusion at defeat screen
Having an objective in mind and a clear path towards victory is always important in League of Legends, but tunneling too much on what’s in front of you could mean being blindsided. League player and Reddit user IRANwithit shared a clip yesterday highlighting one of the reasons why players...
Additional Project L reveals unlikely to come at Evo 2022
Fans finally got an update on Project L today after more than half a year, with Riot Games and project lead Tom Cannon confirming that the game will be free-to-play, include Illaoi as a playable character, and additional insight into how the dev team is crafting its roster. But this also almost certainly removes any possibility that the game will appear in any form at Evo 2022.
TFT 12.14 B-patch nerfs Aurelion Sol and Morellonomicon, implements Astral bug fix
A significant Teamfight Tactics 12.14 B-patch will go live tomorrow, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, resolving bug issues around Jinx and the Astral trait while nerfing recently buffed Set Seven dragon champions like Aurelion Sol and Shyvana. Scheduled to release on Aug. 2 around 2pm...
Gold knockdown shields will return to ALGS competition following rework
Season 14 of Apex Legends sees gold knockdown shields receiving a fundamental change, removing the old self-revive mechanic in place of the “Guardian Angel” perk, which allows players to revive teammates with half shields and half health as opposed to no shields and very low health. The perk will leave the gold backpack, which will receive a new perk called “Deep Pockets,” allowing legends to store more health and shield items in their inventory.
MAD Lions axe Excel, consolidate their place at the top of the LEC Summer Split regular season
MAD Lions pick their sixth win in a row by cutting down Excel two weeks before the end of the LEC Summer Split regular season. The team consolidated their place at the top of the leaderboard with nine wins and only three losses under their name. Despite the uncertainties displayed during the mid-game, MAD Lions dominated the match.
New Pokémon Presents coming this week, featuring news on Scarlet and Violet
A new Pokémon Presents presentation is set for Aug. 3, promising new information on “Pokémon apps and video games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet,” the latest mainline iterations in the long-running franchise. The new video will premiere this Wednesday at 8am CT, so it will...
Rogue continues fall from first place with uncharacteristic loss against Astralis in 2022 LEC Summer Split
After another surprising loss against Astralis today, Rogue has racked up their third loss in a row and has dropped to second in the 2022 LEC Summer Split standings. Since the summer’s second half began, Rogue haven’t looked nearly as cohesive and coordinated as their form in the first half of the split. It has been rough to watch, especially with so many people claiming them to be the best team in the region for the regular season. It’s clear that Rogue has hit a pretty bad slump and must find their way back into the winner’s circle as soon as possible.
DWG calls up Bible to LCK roster, sends down Burdol
DWG KIA is making some changes to its League of Legends roster. The South Korea organization has promoted support player Yoon “Bible” Seol to its starting roster and demoted top laner Noh “Burdol” Tae-yoon to its Challengers roster, it revealed today in a statement on social media.
Pokémon Presents is getting a pre-event watch party in Japan
The Pokémon Company is finally giving fans another look at the upcoming games in the Pokémon franchise on Aug. 3, and players know this means more information about the next main-series game Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In addition to the Pokémon Presents, which is normally broadcast in...
Apex’s season 14 sees return of Double Tap, Skullpiercer Rifling hop-ups
The Double Tap and Skullpiercer Rifling hop-ups are both returning to floor loot in Apex Legends season 14. The Double Tap hasn’t been seen in the game’s floor loot since season seven. When the G7 Scout entered the care package in season 11, it had Double Tap built in, but no other weapons have been able to use it since its previous floor loot appearance. In season 14, the G7 Scout and the EVA-8 shotgun will once again be able to equip Double Tap, which allows both guns to fire two shots with a single pull of the trigger. It’s an epic rarity drop.
How to save your game in Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is out now, and players are already getting lost in the vast amount of story content and exploration possibilities. With so much to see and do, it’s easy to pour dozens of hours into the game, if not hundreds, as you seek out everything it offers.
Here’s all the new content coming in Sea of Thieves season 7
Another season of Sea of Thieves is coming to an end, which means that a new one is about to begin, bringing with it a variety of new content for the game. In Sea of Thieves season seven, players can finally call themselves real captains, piloting customized ships that will help them truly make their mark in the open sea.
