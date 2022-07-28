ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Six Times Beyoncé Broke The Internet

By Airiel Sharice
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqgBr_0gwgH1Yq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxNNb_0gwgH1Yq00

Source: Beyonce / Courtesy of Beyonce.com


Twas the night before Renaissance..

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated album is dropping at midnight and fans across the world are overly excited. Since the announcement a few weeks ago, the internet has been in shambles — in true Beyoncé fashion.

One thing about Queen Bey, she will break the internet by simply existing. Some of our favorites include her first pregnancy announcement in 2011, the secret album drop in 2013 and of course her Coachella performance — that’s just to name a few.

In honor of her latest project dropping, here are six times Beyoncé  broke the internet. Check them out below!

What is your favorite Beyoncé moment?

1. 2011 Pregnancy At The VMAs

2. 2013 Surprise Album Drop

3. Of Course Sometimes Sh** Goes Down When There’s A Billion Dollars On A Elevator..

4. Super Bowl Halftime Show

5. Twins Pregnancy Announcement

6. Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy