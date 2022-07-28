Look Inside Alyson Hannigan’s New $6.7 Million Santa Monica Home (PHOTOS)

1035kissfmboise.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
welikela.com
The Best Oyster Happy Hours in Los Angeles
Do your eyes light up every time you see oysters on a menu. Mine do. And it’s even better when they are featured on happy hour. This guide was created to navigate all the deals currently going on at some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. There are just two simple but important requirements to make it on the rundown: 1) oysters need to be under $3 a piece and 2) the quality absolutely has to be on point. Nothing sloppy. Nothing suspicious. Just the best value in town. And that’s what I’ve compiled below.
foodgressing.com
Rustic Canyon Michelin Star Restaurant in Santa Monica CA [Review]
This is a quick review of our visit to the 1-Michelin starred, Rustic Canyon Restaurant, located in Santa Monica, California. They are a stylish-yet-casual restaurant serving hyper-seasonal, Californian, casual small plates. The restaurant offers indoor dining but also has patios in the front and back of the restaurant. They had...
5 New L.A. Restaurants to Add to Your Summer Dining List
Sun's out, Angelenos out! After a few pandemic summers passed us by, we're happy to see a slew of new restaurants making their debut. As the season changes, crowds of tourists, business owners, chefs, and more are making their way to Los Angeles. From take-out and patio to food trucks and immersive experiences, our dining scene has transformed dramatically within two years. Now that many restrictions have officially been lifted, there are fresh new bites, sips, and spaces for foodies to experience. And we've rounded up the best ones serving up delicious grub and feel-good summer vibes. Scroll down for more details on the five hottest new L.A. restaurants you must try.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-31-2022]
Will Sunday be a fun day? My Magic 8 Ball says the outlook is good. Let’s talk about your options. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 31) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CA
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As permanent remote work becomes the norm for many individuals, more homeowners are fleeing the most costly areas than a year ago. According to a Redfin research issued last month, Los Angeles ranks second in the country for outbound movements as the cost of living and house prices continue to rise and homeowners migrate to less costly locations.
palisadesnews.com
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Buy $27 Million Estate Near Paul Revere
Duo buy 10,779 square foot Brentwood Park property. Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of UTA (United Talent Agency) has already sold his Brentwood home a month after listing it for sale as reported by The Dirt.com. The buyers are Sophia Richie and her fiance Elliot Grange and they purchased the estate for the full price of $26.9 million.
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is Expanding to Long Beach
This is just one of ten units from the Elevated Restaurant Group
RELATED PEOPLE
point2homes.com
10365 Almayo Avenue 6, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90064
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 10365 Almayo Avenue Español?. Welcome to this Cheviot Hills/Rancho Park Contemporary, 2 bedroom LOFT + 1.5 bath home with no neighbors below or above you! This small unit building is located in one of LA's prime locations. Features 2-story soaring ceilings, large windows, and a fireplace within an open floor plan living room. Upper-level loft (2nd bedroom) with a closet opens to a sun deck with views of Century City. The lower level of this stylish condo is devoted entirely to the Primary bedroom, also with fireplace, largely organized (walk in) closet, and stylish Primary bath with whirlpool tub, including the luxury of inside unit laundry. To complete this wonderful property you will find two side by side parking spaces along with some additional storage below. HOA dues cover water, trash, plus earthquake insurance. Walking distance to the Rancho Park golf course and Cheviot Hills Community Center, which has basketball and tennis courts, sports fields, a swimming pool and other amenities for an active lifestyle. Moments away from luxury dining and shopping. You don't want to miss this!
howafrica.com
Mom and Daughter Open 2nd Black-Owned Apparel Store in Century City Mall, 5 Minutes From Beverly Hills
Entrepreneurs Lakeisha Jackson and her daughter, Katelyn, the owners of lifestyle athleisure brand SGH (Sweat. Grind. Hustle) Apparel, have made history again with the opening of their second apparel store. This time, their newest location is located at Westfield Century City Mall in Century City, California just five minutes away from Beverly Hills.
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
ocmomblog.com
6 Date Night Ideas in the OC
For many couples, making time for one another isn’t as hard as it is for others. Whether you’re working professionals, stay-at-home parents, caregivers for aging parents, or for any other reason, sometimes it’s hard to connect. However, the importance of maintaining regular date nights together can’t be overstated. Intimacy is the key to a long and healthy relationship, and while living in the movies makes long-term romance seem effortless, the truth is it takes work. If you’re looking for ideas to keep the connection and romance alive between you and your significant other, and you’re in the OC, keep reading for some date night ideas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
point2homes.com
500 West Santa Maria Street 70, Santa Paula, Ventura County, CA, 93060
This beautiful and breezy home in Rancho Santa Paula, a 55+ community, is in a highly sought-after 149 manufactured home park in Santa Paula. Relax at the Pool or Spa and enjoy friendly gatherings at the clubhouse. Over $50,000 of recent upgrades have been made to this home and include; interior/exterior paint, crown molding, wood flooring, an upgraded kitchen, custom-built breakfast bar, sunshades, vertical blinds, bath upgrades, screens, and more. A termite inspection and work was completed on the property less than two years ago. 1300+ sq. ft. floor plan features a primary bedroom and ensuite bath, a 2nd bedroom, separate bath (both feature walk-in showers), large dining area with built-in cabinets, family room, living room, and a cook's kitchen with custom fitted refrigerator. The carport can accommodate up to three vehicles. A large, covered deck, fruit tree backyard, garden sheds, and patio have views of the Santa Paula mountains. Close to downtown Santa Paula, 15 minutes to the beach and Ventura, and easy freeway access make this the perfect location. Small dogs are welcome in the park, and Rancho Sant Paula features a dog park and green space. (Buyer to verify park fees and make an application for approval by the manager of Rancho Santa Paula before close of escrow.) Nothing to do here but enjoy the good life!
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
coloradoboulevard.net
Something New and Hilarious at Pasadena Playhouse
“Freestyle Love Supreme” made its Broadway debut in 2019 and has traveled the country, won a Tony, and, because it includes suggestions from a new audience every time, hasn’t performed the same show twice. “Freestyle Love Supreme” is a hip hop improv comedy experience unlike anything you’ve seen...
visitnewportbeach.com
Sara’s Wardrobe Picks for Your Next Trip to Newport Beach
Whether you’re day trippin’ to Newport Beach or spending a week in our city by the sea, a wardrobe refresh is a must! You’ll want different outfits for different occasions, so we consulted Fashion Island’s Lead Personal Shopper, Sara, to find out exactly what to wear and when to wear it! From flirty dresses best dawned at brunch to matching sets for all of your boating adventures, these five curated looks are sure to have you looking extra sharp for your vacay by the bay!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
larchmontbuzz.com
Historic Home Profile: 500 South Muirfield Road
Research prepared by Windsor Square Hancock Park Historical Society:. Muirfield Road curves westward by the Wilshire Country Club from Rossmore Boulevard above Third Street, then parallels Rossmore to Wilshire Boulevard. This quiet, tree-lined street was the second street mapped out in Hancock Park (Rossmore being first), and it was on Muirfield that the first Hancock Park home west of Rossmore was built in 1922 by John William Ruwe.
oc-breeze.com
Gelson’s hosting live events to celebrate Hatch Chile Season
Hatch Chile Peppers, with their distinct fragrance and uniquely delicious taste, has always been a favorite of Gelson’s customers. Gelson’s will once again continue the tradition of celebrating Hatch Chile Season, and some stores will offer a variation of heat levels depending on the crop. Live roastings are back at selected stores this year, including Manhattan Beach – 8/6, Sherman Oaks – 8/20, La Costa/Carlsbad – 8/13, Dana Point – 8/27 and Long Beach – 9/3.
larchmontbuzz.com
28-Story Residential and Retail Development Proposed for 1050 S. La Cienega Blvd.
28-story, 290-unit mixed use project proposed by Carmel Partners for 1056 S. La Cienega Blvd. The Carmel Partners development group has proposed a new 28-story, 290-unit mixed use (residential and retail) project for 1050 S. La Cienega Blvd., just south of Olympic Blvd. and across La Cienega from the Temple Beth Am synagogue.
smobserved.com
Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0