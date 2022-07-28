ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Graydon Tedder Named Assistant Coach At TCU

By SwimSwam
swimswam.com
 4 days ago
swimswam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

TCU adds another key in-state prospect to its Top25 recruiting class

Dickinson (Texas) High cornerback Vernon Glover Jr. has announced his commitment to TCU. He also strongly considered Florida State and Houston. Glover adds at a Top25 TCU recruiting class. He was on campus Saturday. “Just being there,” Glover told 247Sports. Charlton Buckels led the charge in this recruitment. “I was...
FORT WORTH, TX
swimswam.com

Angela Ritchie Announces Transfer from North Texas To James Madison University

Angela Ritchie, a fly and free specialist, will leave the University of North Texas and transfer to JMU for the 2022-2023 season. Fly and free specialist Angela Ritchie has announced she will be transferring from North Texas to James Madison University (JMU). Ritchie spent one season at North Texas before deciding to transfer and continue her academic and athletic careers in her home state of Virginia.
fox4news.com

3rd arrest made in murder of former OU football player in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS - Police have arrested a third person accused of the robbery and murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player killed in Downtown Dallas. Dallas Police and the US Marshal's Task force arrested 31-year-old John Williams in connection to the homicide of Du'Vonta Lampkin. Williams is charged with...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
fox4news.com

UT Arlington Grad defies the Odds

Carolyn Woahloe is now officially a Licensed Nurse Practitioner. From CNA to LVN, ADN, BSN, MSN, and now NP, Woahloe proves that anything is possible. While there are many others who reached the same milestone, this recent grad survived a life of poverty and civil war in Liberia. She didn't enter a classroom until the age of 10 and learned an entirely new language and culture in order to achieve her goal of giving back. She now heads the Liberian Nurses Association and shares why she is thrilled to use her story of survival to inspire others.
ARLINGTON, TX
Fast Casual

Salad and Go expands North Texas footprint

Phoenix-based Salad and Go is opening three locations within the next month in the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Arlington and Rowlett, bringing its Texas store count to nearly 20. The first of two Arlington locations opens Friday at 938 North Cooper St., and the second store is expected to open...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Swimming#University Of Missouri#Tcu Athletics Courtesy#The Junior National Team#Olympic Trials#Roadrunner Aquatics#The Sharks Aquatic Club#Junior National Qualif
sillyamerica.com

Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas

I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
LAKE DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
dmagazine.com

How to Plan a Drought-Tolerant Yard in North Texas

After almost two months without any measurable rain in Dallas, there’s no doubt your yard is looking, well, crunchy. And while you can jealously covet your neighbor’s lush lawn—and wonder what kind of deal they made with the devil at the crossroads of, say, LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway—that won’t save that yellowing potential brush fire outside your house.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas

Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

UT Southwestern Ranked No. 1 Hospital in DFW

For the sixth consecutive year, UT Southwestern Medical Center was ranked as the No.1 hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. The hospital also ranked nationally in nine different specialties, according to the July UT Southwestern press release. The report is released annually by U.S. News & World. Daniel K. Podolsky,...
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

This Boutique Hotel Is a Meat Lover’s Dream

Fort Worth, Texas, gets its nickname Cowtown for the obvious reason: its long history with cowboys and cattle. Historically speaking, the city has been a hub of Texas Longhorn cattle trading and still champions its Western heritage. If you’re a meat lover, like myself, you’ll want to check in and never check out of Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel situated in the heart of the 130-year-old Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. The hotel is a nod to the OG drover, a name for a cowboy or cowgirl who transported cattle by foot.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Auditing 2022 Midterm Election Results in Four Counties

Texas will audit the 2022 midterm elections results in four counties.Elliott Stallion/Unsplash. The Texas Secretary of State has chosen to audit the 2022 Midterm election results in Cameron, Guadalupe, Eastland, and Harris counties. Dallas News reports that these four counties were picked at random under a 2021 election law that created the audit process.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Southwest Airlines May Seek Expansion in Texas

Southwest Airlines may be exploring expansion to a second airport in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The airline has only flown out of Dallas Love Field Airport in North Texas for 50 years. The opportunity to expand flights to DFW International Airport or another regional hub could come as soon as...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy