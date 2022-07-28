Graydon Tedder Named Assistant Coach At TCU

swimswam.com
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Hiring On The Spot As They Work to Fill Hundreds of Open PositionsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Texas Governor Supports $1.5 Million Job Training GrantTom HandyTexas State
247Sports
TCU adds another key in-state prospect to its Top25 recruiting class
Dickinson (Texas) High cornerback Vernon Glover Jr. has announced his commitment to TCU. He also strongly considered Florida State and Houston. Glover adds at a Top25 TCU recruiting class. He was on campus Saturday. “Just being there,” Glover told 247Sports. Charlton Buckels led the charge in this recruitment. “I was...
swimswam.com
Angela Ritchie Announces Transfer from North Texas To James Madison University
Angela Ritchie, a fly and free specialist, will leave the University of North Texas and transfer to JMU for the 2022-2023 season. Fly and free specialist Angela Ritchie has announced she will be transferring from North Texas to James Madison University (JMU). Ritchie spent one season at North Texas before deciding to transfer and continue her academic and athletic careers in her home state of Virginia.
Garth to perform at AT&T Stadium Saturday, 'Texas Stadium is going to be hard to beat.'
ARLINGTON, Texas — Garth Brooks needs no introduction to Dallas-Fort Worth. The best selling solo artist credits North Texas for his success in country music. His career now spans more than four decades dating back to 1989 at Billy Bobs, and the Texas State Fair and Texas Stadium in the 90s.
fox4news.com
3rd arrest made in murder of former OU football player in Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - Police have arrested a third person accused of the robbery and murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player killed in Downtown Dallas. Dallas Police and the US Marshal's Task force arrested 31-year-old John Williams in connection to the homicide of Du'Vonta Lampkin. Williams is charged with...
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this week
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
fox4news.com
UT Arlington Grad defies the Odds
Carolyn Woahloe is now officially a Licensed Nurse Practitioner. From CNA to LVN, ADN, BSN, MSN, and now NP, Woahloe proves that anything is possible. While there are many others who reached the same milestone, this recent grad survived a life of poverty and civil war in Liberia. She didn't enter a classroom until the age of 10 and learned an entirely new language and culture in order to achieve her goal of giving back. She now heads the Liberian Nurses Association and shares why she is thrilled to use her story of survival to inspire others.
Fast Casual
Salad and Go expands North Texas footprint
Phoenix-based Salad and Go is opening three locations within the next month in the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Arlington and Rowlett, bringing its Texas store count to nearly 20. The first of two Arlington locations opens Friday at 938 North Cooper St., and the second store is expected to open...
Johnson County firefighters battle Texas wildfire
Johnson County, Kansas firefighters are helping fight the Chalk Mountain Fire southwest of Dallas, Texas.
WFAA
The Texas drought is getting worse. Here is what it means for you.
DALLAS — The sights of the ongoing Texas drought are striking. Large cracks can be seen all across North Texas due to hardened soil from lack of soil moisture. One year ago, Texas was 94% drought-free. Now, over 97% of the state is under a drought. A combination of...
sillyamerica.com
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
fox4news.com
North Texan lucky to be alive after suffering massive stroke just before 5K race
BENBROOK, Texas - A 40-year-old Benbrook man is fortunate to be alive after suffering a massive stroke at the start of a 5K race in Fort Worth. The quick action by family and friends helped save his life. He also believes someone else was looking out for him. Philip Brawley...
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
dmagazine.com
How to Plan a Drought-Tolerant Yard in North Texas
After almost two months without any measurable rain in Dallas, there’s no doubt your yard is looking, well, crunchy. And while you can jealously covet your neighbor’s lush lawn—and wonder what kind of deal they made with the devil at the crossroads of, say, LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway—that won’t save that yellowing potential brush fire outside your house.
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
dallasexpress.com
UT Southwestern Ranked No. 1 Hospital in DFW
For the sixth consecutive year, UT Southwestern Medical Center was ranked as the No.1 hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. The hospital also ranked nationally in nine different specialties, according to the July UT Southwestern press release. The report is released annually by U.S. News & World. Daniel K. Podolsky,...
Nine Restaurants From Plano, Frisco And McKinney To Sample In The 25th DFW Restaurant Week
Get your forks ready because it’s that time of the year again! DFW Restaurant Week is back, celebrating its 25th anniversary with over 100 premier restaurants from Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant counties taking part in this year’s event. From August 8 to 14, visitors will enjoy exploring...
Thrillist
This Boutique Hotel Is a Meat Lover’s Dream
Fort Worth, Texas, gets its nickname Cowtown for the obvious reason: its long history with cowboys and cattle. Historically speaking, the city has been a hub of Texas Longhorn cattle trading and still champions its Western heritage. If you’re a meat lover, like myself, you’ll want to check in and never check out of Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel situated in the heart of the 130-year-old Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. The hotel is a nod to the OG drover, a name for a cowboy or cowgirl who transported cattle by foot.
Texas Auditing 2022 Midterm Election Results in Four Counties
Texas will audit the 2022 midterm elections results in four counties.Elliott Stallion/Unsplash. The Texas Secretary of State has chosen to audit the 2022 Midterm election results in Cameron, Guadalupe, Eastland, and Harris counties. Dallas News reports that these four counties were picked at random under a 2021 election law that created the audit process.
dallasexpress.com
Southwest Airlines May Seek Expansion in Texas
Southwest Airlines may be exploring expansion to a second airport in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The airline has only flown out of Dallas Love Field Airport in North Texas for 50 years. The opportunity to expand flights to DFW International Airport or another regional hub could come as soon as...
