www.thunder1320.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
Doris Beatrice “Bea” Bland
Doris Beatrice “Bea” Bland passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home in Decherd at the age of 91. Services will be held Thursday, Aug 4, 2022 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Watson-North Cemetery in Winchester. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until service time.
thunder1320.com
Michael “Mikey” Cannon
Michael “Mikey” Cannon, of Estill Springs, TN passed away July 25, 2022, at the age of 35. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 5 – 8 PM. He...
thunder1320.com
Lynne M. Cannon
Lynne M. Cannon, age 67, of Tullahoma passed away July 26, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral Services are scheduled for August 2, 2022 at 10 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9 AM until service time. Burial is scheduled for 1 PM at Nashville National Cemetery. Lynne was born June 18, 1955 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is survived by a son, Brian (Michelle) Cannon of Estill Springs, TN; her one and only granddaughter, Kinsley Rose Cannon of Jefferson City, TN; brother, Jon (Elaine) Messier of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nieces and nephew, Jon S., Larissa, Jessica Messier and Jennifer (Mike) Beradino; four grand-nieces and a nephew and a lifelong friend, Stevie LeBlanc from Tullahoma, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elizabeth Sheeley of Fayetteville TN; husband, Charles William Cannon of Tullahoma, TN; son, Michael Timothy Cannon of Estill Springs TN.
thunder1320.com
Robert “Rob” Theodore Petersen II
A memorial visitation for Mr. Robert “Rob” Theodore Petersen, II, age 52 of Manchester, will be conducted from 5:00PM until 7:00PM, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Petersen passed from this life on Monday, July 18, 2022, at his residence in Manchester, TN. Rob...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunder1320.com
Ada Fern Stanley
Ada Fern Stanley, age 102, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Manchester. Ada was born on June 8, 1920, the daughter of Danish immigrants, Albert and Ferna Thomason Scheuer. Ada grew up in Utah and was retired from the phone company in North Carolina. After moving to Manchester, she worked until after age 90 at Walmart.
thunder1320.com
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF – Rain drowns opener for Coffee County Monday
Monday, Aug. 1 was set to be the opening day of fall sports for Coffee County Central, as the Raider golf teams traveled to Lakewood Country Club for the Tullahoma Invitational. Coffee County got off the tee at about 9 a.m., but only sloshed through about five holes before mother...
thunder1320.com
CHS OPENS SCHOOL YEAR WITH 2ND ANNUAL SENIOR SUNRISE (photo gallery)
Well, it was raining on the first day of school Monday. So there wasn’t much of a sunrise to see at Coffee County Central High School’s Senior Sunrise event. But there was still plenty of fun to be had. For the second year in a row, a new...
thunder1320.com
Manchester Police Chief Yother announces retirement; search underway for replacement
Yother turned in a notice to Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard last week announcing his retirement. He has served as chief of police since September of 2012, when Ross Simmons retired. Prior to that he served as chief investigator, investigator and patrolman. “I would like to thank God first and foremost,...
RELATED PEOPLE
thunder1320.com
Manchester, Coffee County Schools return to session Monday
Both the Coffee County and Manchester City School Systems will officially return from summer break on Monday. This means the return of school zones and children walking to school. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department urges motorists to please use caution, obey school zone lights and speeds, do not drive distracted...
thunder1320.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Raiders handle La Vergne in first fall scrimmage
It was only a scrimmage. But there is certainly reason to be optimistic after the Coffee County Red Raider’s outing Friday night in La Vergne. After taking a few plays to settle in, the Raiders were able to run an efficient offense and a defense that stymied the Wolverines for most of the afternoon.
thunder1320.com
Over 5,000 early votes cast at the close of early voting in Coffee County
Final numbers are in for early voting in Coffee County – with 14.3 percent of registered voters having cast their ballots during the 14-day early voting period. According to Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar, 5,065 total votes were cast during early voting, with 304 voting on the final day of early voting Saturday.
Comments / 0