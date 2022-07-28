Where You Can Find the Best Milkshakes in Spartanburg

Have you heard of Famoda Farm in Tigerville? We just had the most amazing afternoon visiting the farm, enjoying delicious ice cream, and hanging out with baby goats! The cows, donkeys, bunnies, and sheep joined us at the fence to visit, and we even picked up some fresh milk to bring home. This is a special place, I mean like turn a “grumpy preteen” day into a “sunshine-filled happy day” kind of place. Do you know how rare that is? It’s awesome, which means we’re telling you all about Famoda Farm so you can plan your visit.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO