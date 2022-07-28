Lynne M. Cannon, age 67, of Tullahoma passed away July 26, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral Services are scheduled for August 2, 2022 at 10 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9 AM until service time. Burial is scheduled for 1 PM at Nashville National Cemetery. Lynne was born June 18, 1955 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is survived by a son, Brian (Michelle) Cannon of Estill Springs, TN; her one and only granddaughter, Kinsley Rose Cannon of Jefferson City, TN; brother, Jon (Elaine) Messier of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nieces and nephew, Jon S., Larissa, Jessica Messier and Jennifer (Mike) Beradino; four grand-nieces and a nephew and a lifelong friend, Stevie LeBlanc from Tullahoma, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elizabeth Sheeley of Fayetteville TN; husband, Charles William Cannon of Tullahoma, TN; son, Michael Timothy Cannon of Estill Springs TN.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO