Not a National Model—a National Warning

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer won the support of moderate Democrat Joe Manchin for a reconciliation proposal that some are hailing as the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. The package includes $260 billion in tax credits for low-emissions electricity production, including nuclear power; $80 billion in new rebates for electric vehicles and home energy upgrades; and $60 billion for alternative energy manufacturing. Its inapt moniker aside, the “Inflation Reduction Act” signals the direction in which U.S. environmental policy is headed, though it leaves vital issues unaddressed.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO