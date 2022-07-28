ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car ends up covered in manure after unfortunate run-in with a truck at Wisconsin gas station

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SEYMOUR, Wis. — A car at a Wisconsin gas station ended up covered in manure after an avoidable crash with a semi-truck.

The Seymour Fire Department crews were called out to a gas station Thursday after reports of a crash involving a semi-truck and a car, according to WBAY.

SFD on Facebook said that crashes like this can be avoided if drivers give enough space to semis they see turning.

“Friendly reminder folks, semi-trucks make wide right turns. You can end up in their blind spot easily. Please give the trucks the space they need before you end up in a “bad” situation. This is a manure truck hauling locally and yes, that is a lot of manure,” said SFD.

No injuries have been reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

