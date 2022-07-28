ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Idaho Cash
08-10-16-26-38
(eight, ten, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $50,300
Lucky For Life
05-15-20-37-46, Lucky Ball: 9
(five, fifteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-six; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,025,000,000
Pick 3 Day
8-0-3
(eight, zero, three)
Pick 3 Night
6-8-6
(six, eight, six)
Pick 4 Day
7-9-0-8
(seven, nine, zero, eight)
Pick 4 Night
0-5-0-3
(zero, five, zero, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
Weekly Grand
11-22-26-27-28
(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
