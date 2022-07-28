ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Idaho Cash

08-10-16-26-38

(eight, ten, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $50,300

Lucky For Life

05-15-20-37-46, Lucky Ball: 9

(five, fifteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-six; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,025,000,000

Pick 3 Day

8-0-3

(eight, zero, three)

Pick 3 Night

6-8-6

(six, eight, six)

Pick 4 Day

7-9-0-8

(seven, nine, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Night

0-5-0-3

(zero, five, zero, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

Weekly Grand

11-22-26-27-28

(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

