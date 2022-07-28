ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: US economy remains 'resilient' despite GDP decline

By Alicia Wallace
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 21

Ex-DEM
3d ago

I am so stunned that so many Americans still trust and believe the current administration. Logic, commonsense and a look back at everything they said and did shows lies and manipulation of the citizens of this country. Add in the blatant lies, manipulation and election interference of the media and the hatred and division they create between us, it's no wonder why this country is hurting. . NOTHING is done for us citizens and we are treated like we don't belong here. SMH

Reply(5)
7
Beth Couture
3d ago

we r in a Recession. She can try and pretend that everything is good but, it isnt.

Reply(1)
11
Dan Hayes
3d ago

this bunch has no clue how to run a country

Reply(4)
10
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Business Economics#Gross Domestic Product#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy