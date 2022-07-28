Jon Stewart fires back at GOP senators after burn pit vote

www.cnn.com
Related
Wyoming Republican senator says there are 'not that many Democrats' in the state who could help Cheney win her GOP primary
A GOP senator from Wyoming said Rep. Liz Cheney has "a lot of work to do" to win her upcoming primary. Cheney's position on the Jan. 6 panel has earned her GOP disdain and support from Democratic voters. However, "there's really not that many Democrats out there," Wyoming GOP Sen....
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is gay, says she confronted Marco Rubio in an elevator after he said a same-sex marriage vote was a 'stupid waste of time'
Sen. Marco Rubio called a vote on a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law a "stupid waste of time," CNN reported. He made the comments in front of openly gay Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Baldwin told CNN that she confronted Rubio in an elevator over his remarks.
Stephen Colbert Lets The Zingers Loose On Rep. Matt Gaetz Over Weekend Speech
Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) after the lawmaker’s appearance at a right-wing summit for college students over the weekend. “Gates has been accused of trafficking an underage woman for sex, but it hasn’t affected his speaking schedule,” Colbert said on “The Late Show” Tuesday. “Over the weekend, he appeared at the ultra conservative group Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit. Gaetz will attend anything with the words ‘student’ and ‘action in’ the title.”
'Oh boy': Kinzinger reacts to GOP Sen. Tom Cotton's Jan. 6 hearing remarks
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) discusses fellow GOP Sen. Tom Cotton’s remarks on the January 6 hearings, and Democratic groups supporting election deniers in hopes of improving their chances in the upcoming midterm elections.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pressures Chuck Schumer to say whether Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch lied under oath about their views on Roe v. Wade
"We must call out their actions for what they were before the moment passes," Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ted Lieu wrote in a letter to Chuck Schumer.
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says he doesn't 'want to be lectured' on what lawmakers should do to 'destroy' the US economy over climate change
Sen. Graham earlier this week told the NYT he had no interest in being "lectured" on climate change. "The Democratic Party has made climate change a religion and their solutions are draconian," he said. The comments came as a Democratic-led climate bill fell apart due to concerns from Sen. Joe...
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning
Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade. During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
Ex-presidential advisor David Gergen says it's 'inappropriate' for a candidate to seek the presidency in their 80s
David Gergen says it's "inappropriate" for candidates to run for the White House in their 80s. "You're not quite as sharp as you once were," he told The New York Times in a recent interview. Questions about age have swirled with the possibility of a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. Former...
Joe Manchin says McConnell's threat to sink a bipartisan bill challenging China's economic power won't make him 'walk away' from Biden's agenda
Manchin rejected a threat from McConnell to sink a bipartisan bill to compete against China. "I'm not walking away if anybody's gonna threaten me or hold me hostage, if I can help the country," Manchin said. Democrats are hoping to strike a deal with Manchin to revive Biden's economic agenda...
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Six House staffers arrested outside Schumer's office for protesting climate inaction
Six House staffers employed by progressive Democrats were arrested on Monday after protesting outside the office of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), demanding that he work harder to pass climate legislation. Earlier this month, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) pulled out of a climate deal that had been crafted to...
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Christian nationalism comments to the 'American Taliban'
Rep. Adam Kinzinger has often called out his Republican colleagues for supporting Christian nationalism, comparing it to the "American Taliban."
Jon Stewart says 'the Supreme Court is now the Fox News of justice' after the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
"I mean, there is no consistency," he said. "States can't regulate guns, but they can regulate [uteruses], you know?"
Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post
The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’
Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
Son who lost father on 9/11 says Republicans are turning on Trump over golf event
Brett Eagleson, whose father was killed on 9/11, is protesting outside of Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump is hosting a Saudi-backed golf tournament.
Mitt Romney dismisses Clarence Thomas' opinion to reconsider same-sex marriage ruling: 'He's opened a lot of doors that no other justices walk through'
Mitt Romney dismissed Clarence Thomas' opinion that called for the Supreme Court to reconsider past rulings, including same-sex marriage. "He's opened a lot of doors that no other justices walk through," Romney told reporters. The House on Tuesday passed legislation that would protect same-sex marriage rights.
Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report
Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0