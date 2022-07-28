Best Frozen Treats Awards 2022

www.parents.com
Popculture
Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item
Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
How Much Of Cracker Barrel's Food Is Microwaved?
"Made-to-order." "Made in-house." "From scratch." You've probably seen these phrases before. How often have you read a menu that boasted about an item that was "freshly made" or something that was prepared "from scratch?" While some may take it as a sign that this is a place where you could get good quality food, a more cynical person would say that's all fancy marketing talk and cynically surmise that many items in the restaurant are either frozen or pre-made and tossed in some janky microwave to make it look freshly prepared.
The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
Food Network
Where to Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day
While it is true, for many of us, that every day — or at the very least, every summer day — is ice cream day, there is one day on the calendar that makes it official: In the United States, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in July (which, by the way, is National Ice Cream Month).
Thrillist
More Than 10,000 Pounds of Pepperoni Pizza Have Been Recalled
Florida-based pizza company Ready Dough Pizza announced a recall of more than 10,000 pounds of pepperoni pizza products on July 15. The products were distributed without any federal inspection, an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. In addition to not getting an inspection, the packages are misbranded. The pizzas contain milk, wheat, and soybeans, which are allergens. However, FSIS says some of the products have no ingredient label, and others have the wrong label, which is a problem for anyone with allergies to these items.
Bisquick skillet breakfast
This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
Peachy Dump Cake Recipe
While a dump cake may not sound like the tastiest of dishes, what with the name having unpleasant connotations of garbage disposal (or worse), such recipes have long been popular due to the fact that they are fairly easy to cook. As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, this cake is "one of the easiest things you can make ... you are really just dumping everything in the pan and baking it." Well, not exactly, if you read the recipe. The cake is constructed in layers — nothing too difficult going on here, but it's a little more complicated then just dump and bake, particularly the part where you slice and arrange the butter.
Beyond Mexican Pizza: Taco Bell Drops Another Menu Item
Before the covid pandemic few Americans talked much about the "supply chain." That's because product shortages have been pretty rare and people understand the concept of something selling out more than they understand the vagary of why a retailer or restaurant may not be able to get something in the first place.
Easy Swedish Meatballs Recipe
Most people who go to IKEA do so because they need to buy furniture. Maybe one of those cube shelf organizers, or an entertainment center that will require the brainpower of several people to assemble. But the sprawling store is home to much more than that. There's a whole bounty of comforting, hearty food available, and one of the more popular options is Swedish meatballs. Maybe the first time you ever ate Swedish meatballs was at the IKEA food court. But you shouldn't have to make that trek just to get your fill of savory spheres. And thanks to Michelle McGlinn's easy Swedish meatballs recipe, you don't have to.
Panda Express Mushroom Chicken: What To Know Before Ordering
Though Panda Express is known for its hearty dishes, such as the classic Orange Chicken and Beijing Beef, one lighter option has remained a staple on the menu throughout the years: Mushroom Chicken. Compared to other protein items, the poultry dish does not always get the spotlight. However, it is...
12tomatoes.com
Bored of Chicken? Boil It in Butter!
Has butter ever done me wrong? For me, it’s a resounding no! Butter never disappoints, it outperforms and exceeds my expectations, making everything golden, sumptuous, and downright decadent. When I hit a slump, I always find butter can be the saving grace, and people knew that hundreds of years ago too. This historical recipe proves that butter can make anything, even boring chicken, taste better.
Fowl play! Kentucky Fried Chicken say they have to pause popular menu deal because they are facing a shortage of poultry
KFC says it has paused a popular menu deal because the chain is facing a shortage of chicken. Company bosses are understood to have sent out a memo sent out to all fast food branches warning of a shortage of chicken on the bone, beans and cans of Pepsi Max.
Candy corn now comes in hamburger and hot dog flavors
Chicago-based Brach’s Candy has unleashed a seasonal new twist on the treat that could intensify the debate over candy corn, the Halloween staple.
Allrecipes.com
Why Are McDonald's Chicken Nuggets So Good?
If there's one thing children and adults alike can't resist, it's a Chicken McNugget. Maybe it's the clever name, the crispy outer shell, or the juicy chicken inside that keeps us ordering McDonald's chicken nuggets. Whatever it is, we can't imagine chicken nuggets not being available on the menu — but the truth is, they originally weren't.
I Tried the No-Pan Egg Frying Trick and Was Surprised by the Results
I’m all for cooking elaborate meals, but when it comes to breakfast, quick and easy is the name of the game. My morning routine is often stacked with to-dos before I sit down at my desk for the day, so I’m always searching for nutritious options with a little more staying power.
recipesgram.com
Quick Coconut Cream Pie
This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
The Daily South
Southern Tomato Sandwich
It's probably safe to say that most Southerners with tomatoes in their garden (or with generous friends who grow tomatoes) mark the official beginning of summer with their first tomato sandwich. It's a delicious kickoff to a season of produce goodness, a ritual enjoyed often and with great enthusiasm while tomatoes are at their peak. It's one of the simplest sandwiches you can make, and to enjoy a true taste of summer in the South, you really do need to keep it simple.
Aldi’s Outdoor Dining Sale Is Almost Hotter than That Last Heatwave
It may be almost August, but summer is not over yet. If you’ve always fantasized about having the perfect backyard cooking setup, where you can grill and have friends over from the comfort of your own space, here’s your big chance. Aldi is here to assist in making...
therecipecritic.com
Baked Jicama Fries
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These delicious baked jicama fries are a low-carb alternative to French fries and are coated with savory seasonings! They’re oven-roasted for that perfect crispy, golden brown outer layer. You’re going to love them!
princesspinkygirl.com
Chocolate Pudding Cookies
Chocolate Pudding Cookies are packed with cocoa powder, chocolate pudding mix, and chocolate chips, all baked into a big batch of delicious bakery-style dessert. Super soft and oozing with melted morsels, this easy chocolate cookie recipe is simple to prepare and takes only 10 minutes to cook. chocolate Pudding cookies...
