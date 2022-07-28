Man wanted for felony assault in South Dakota apprehended by Warren County authorities

vicksburgnews.com
KEVN
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” The trooper was told that Chad Isaak,48, had been taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. Authorities didn’t immediately give a cause of death. Prison spokeswoman Kayli Richards said in a statement Monday that state confidentiality laws prevent her from disclosing whether Isaak had been considered a suicide risk or held under any special conditions at the prison.
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
KHQ Right Now
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man on bond after being found in possession of cocaine and oxycodone
A Vicksburg man was taken into custody by Warren County Authorities last Thursday after being found in possession of cocaine and oxycodone. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, Tavon Tiey Carson, 26, of Vicksburg, was stopped by Sheriffs Detective Jeff Meritt just after 3:30 p.m. on Letitia Street, inside the city.
Judge sentences Mississippi woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot to kill her now ex-husband
A Pelahatchie woman who pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her now ex-husband will spend the next 10 years behind bars. Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves sentenced Jessica Leeann Sledge to 120 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised probation, and fined her $1,000.
Mississippi man wanted in South Dakota on felony assault charges arrested
A man wanted in South Dakota on a felony assault charge was arrested in Mississippi Saturday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports that Donell Otis Stewart, 37 of Edwards, was arrested on July 23 at approximately 9 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual at a residence...
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping – holding juvenile against her will
A Mississippi man has been charged with kidnapping, accused of holding a juvenile against her will. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office reports that a juvenile was reported missing and was believed to be walking in the Wheeler area. The juvenile was later found at a residence in Booneville and...
ktwb.com
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
KEVN
Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One man is dead after being pursued by, and then shooting at, Wyoming state troopers. Friday night around 10, Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man walking alongside I-90 in Crook County. It was later learned that the man had a warrant out for his arrest.
US News and World Report
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said Saturday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the new secretary of corrections, Kellie Wasko, spoke to us after just a few weeks on the job in April, she praised the correctional officers. “It’s really important that the staff of this agency be elevated to the outstanding job that they’re doing...
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?
We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?. Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
wdayradionow.com
Cass County deputy arrested for DWI in Minnesota
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation after one of its employees was arrested for DWI in Minnesota. Deputy Savanna Graser was booked into the Becker County Jail on Saturday. The office was notified of her arrest Monday. Graser began working for the...
Beating victim cleared as Louisiana trooper awaits trial
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana has dropped its case against a Black man whose severe beating before his arrest in 2019 led to criminal charges and lawsuits against a state trooper. A traffic violation and charges of resisting an officer had been hanging over Aaron Bowman for two years....
WGME
Maine contractor pleads guilty to theft by deception
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A contractor charged with scamming people out of more than $100,000 through his home repair business pleaded guilty. Tony Glidden, who was arrested in 2021 and charged with theft by deception, was scheduled for a bail revocation hearing in Augusta. Instead, he pleaded guilty to all charges...
Governor Gordon Appoints Ed Buchanan to Wyoming District Court Judge
When Ed Buchanan, announced that he would not be seeking a second term as Wyoming's Secretary of State but would, instead, apply to be a state district court judge, many Wyoming residents weren't sure if he'd actually get the job. But he did. Governor Gordon recently announced that he had,...
WOWT
Iowa corrections report inmate missing from work release facility
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Corrections reported an inmate missing from work release Wednesday afternoon. It’s reported Zachary Russell White, 21, didn’t come back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility Tuesday which is required. White is described as 5′7, 191 lbs, and transitioned...
South Dakota lottery winner sentenced on meth, money laundering, obstruction charges
In court, Thompson said, "I take accountability for my choices. I didn't try to get to this point in my life. I had no desire to be evil; somebody who is bad. I've suffered from addiction along with depression."
