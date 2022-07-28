ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Kushner in new book claims Kelly shoved Ivanka Trump

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Natalie Prieb
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3vZh_0gwfRc9d00

( The Hill ) — Jared Kushner , former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a top White House adviser in his administration, claims in a new book that Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly once shoved his wife, Ivanka Trump , after a tense Oval Office meeting.

According to an excerpt of “Breaking History: A White House Memoir” obtained by The Washington Post , Kushner writes that Kelly had a “Jekyll-and-Hyde” disposition and “only once did Kelly let his mask fully slip.”

“One day he had just marched out of a contentious meeting in the Oval Office,” Kushner writes, according to the Post. “Ivanka was walking down the main hallway in the West Wing when she passed him. Unaware of his heated state of mind, she said, ‘Hello chief.’ Kelly shoved her out of the way and stormed by. She wasn’t hurt, and didn’t make a big deal about the altercation, but in his rage Kelly had shown his true character.”

Kushner added that Kelly later stopped by Ivanka Trump’s office to offer “a meek apology, which she accepted.”

Kelly, however, denied the account, writing in an email to the newspaper that he does not recall the episode and that he would never do something like what Kushner described.

“It is inconceivable that I would EVER shove a woman. Inconceivable. Never happen,” Kelly said. “Would never intentionally do something like that. Also, don’t remember ever apologizing to her for something I didn’t do. I’d remember that.”

Dynamic shifts between Fox News, Donald Trump

Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Kelly have clashed in the past.

The former chief of staff reportedly got frustrated with the couple, questioning what they did during the day and blaming the pair for the president making last-minute changes on policy.

Journalist Vicky Ward claimed last year in her book “Kushner Inc.” that President Trump directed Kelly to “get rid of” Ivanka Trump and Kushner, allegedly telling Kelly that they “didn’t know how to play the game.”

Trump White House officials also said at the time that the former president’s family believed that Kelly allowed Kushner to be exposed to political attacks.

“‘Javanka’ and Kelly are locked in a death match. Two enter. Only one survives,” an unidentified source said at the time.

Kushner also reportedly wrote in his new memoir that Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch told him that there was nothing he could do about the network’s decision to call Arizona for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
8 News Now

How monsoons affect Lake Mead’s water level

Even with some areas of the Las Vegas Valley and the other regions around the lake receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain over the last couple of days, Lake Mead's water level has barely budged. It has not risen or dropped any more than in the previous days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Vicky Ward
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#The Washington Post#The Oval Office
8 News Now

Las Vegas student accused of attacking teacher found competent to face charges after second evaluation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jonathan Martinez Garcia has been found competent following an independent mental health evaluation that was requested by his defense attorney. This is the second evaluation that Garcia underwent, the first being in May, after which his attorney requested a second. Garcia was accused of attacking a teacher at Eldorado High School […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Wheel of Fortune just that with $1.2M jackpot for local

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local player hit for more than $1.2 million on the Wheel of Fortune Jackpot at Sunset Station on Friday, the casino said. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bet $7 at about 9:30 p.m. and hit on the third spin, winning $1,262,132.28 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune progressive.  It […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
8 News Now

I-Team: 2nd man arrested in Fremont Street murder in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a second person Wednesday in connection with a man’s murder at the Fremont Street Experience last month. Police arrested Fabian Carmona, 21, LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed to the 8 News Now I-Team. Carmona faces charges of open murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy murder. Records show […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy