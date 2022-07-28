Donna man confessed stealing more than $42,000 worth of gasoline, police say

An 18-year-old woman and her 2-month-old baby were killed when the vehicle they were in swerved off the road and rolled in northeast Brownsville Sunday afternoon. Brownsville police responded to the wreck at around 4:30 at FM 511 near Dr. Hugh Emerson Road, and found the mother and baby dead. Both had been thrown out of the vehicle.

