Donna man confessed stealing more than $42,000 worth of gasoline, police say

www.krgv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brownsville PD searching for person of interest in car theft
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person of interest in a vehicle theft case. A 2020 gray Nissan Sentra was taken from the 2700 block of North Frontage Road on July 10, 2022. Surveillance footage from the Gateway International Bridge captured an image of the […]
kurv.com
Man Arrested In Hidalgo After 138 Pounds Of Cocaine Found In Attic
A South Texas man faces drug distribution charges after nearly 140 pounds of cocaine was found in his attic. Agents with the DEA searched a Hidalgo home last week and found a cardboard box in a bedroom containing more than a pound of cocaine. A further search found 57 additional packages of cocaine in the attic weighing over 136 pounds.
BPD: Newborn, mom killed in rollover, driver asleep at wheel
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the names of the individuals in the rollover BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-month-old baby was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday night. The Brownsville Police Department said the baby and her mother were killed in the accident after being ejected from the vehicle. At 4:25 p.m. […]
Driver killed in San Benito three-vehicle crash identified
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – San Benito Police Department has identified the victim in a three-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend. San Benito Police responded to the intersection of Bonner Street and Business 77, located in front of the HEB and Walmart, in reference to a three-vehicle crash on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The driver […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kurv.com
Mother, Newborn Killed In Vehicle Rollover In Brownsville
An 18-year-old woman and her 2-month-old baby were killed when the vehicle they were in swerved off the road and rolled in northeast Brownsville Sunday afternoon. Brownsville police responded to the wreck at around 4:30 at FM 511 near Dr. Hugh Emerson Road, and found the mother and baby dead. Both had been thrown out of the vehicle.
MCALLEN PD: Man wanted for burglary of habitation
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted individual. Police said on July 16 just after 10 p.m. McAllen Police officers responded to an assault reported at the 800 block of N. 24th St. Officers on the scene determined that Francisco Rodriguez-Acatitlan, 43 had forcefully entered […]
Rollover crash kills Donna man, other hospitalized
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Sunday night. DPS said the accident happened around 8:16 p.m. on Border Avenue south of FM 495 in Donna. The initial investigation showed a green Chevrolet Suburban, occupied by two people, was traveling southbound on Border Avenue south of FM […]
kurv.com
One Dead, One In Custody Following Gunfire Outside McAllen Business
One man is dead and another man is in custody after gunfire erupted outside of a business in McAllen Monday afternoon. Police got a call at around 3:30 from a man who stated he shot someone in self-defense. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue where they found one man dead, and took the apparent shooter into custody.
RELATED PEOPLE
kurv.com
DPS Investigating Man’s Death North Of Alton
The Texas DPS is conducting a more in-depth investigation into the weekend death of a man outside of a home north of Alton. A preliminary investigation shows that early Saturday night, 48-year-old Alejandro Marquez had jumped onto a GMC Sierra pickup truck as it was backing out of the driveway of the home near Bryan Road and Highway 107.
KRGV
McAllen police investigating homicide
The McAllen Police Department is investigating a homicide, according to a news release from the department on Monday. At 3:35 p.m., McAllen police responded to the area of the 2000 block of Redbud Ave. in regards to a man being shot. The reporting person called McAllen PD and stated that...
kurv.com
Suspect Charged In Death Of Man Found After Grass Fire Put Out
A local gang member remains jailed on a charge of murder in the violent death of a fellow gangmember. 27-year-old Jose Alfonso Lopez was arrested and arraigned Friday, hours after firefighters discovered the body of 21-year-old Edel Galvan. Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say Lopez had stabbed Galvan, then set him...
KRGV
Edinburg police investigating death of infant
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the death of an infant, city officials said Monday. At around 5:00 a.m. Monday, Edinburg police responded to the 1300 block of Prosperity Dr. in reference to an unresponsive child. The Edinburg Fire Department and EMS were already at the site performing CPR on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRGV
DPS: Man, 48, dies after auto-pedestrian crash north of Mission
A man died at a local hospital after an auto-pedestrian crash north of Mission Saturday night, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at about 7:24 p.m. on Bryan Road, south of 7 Mile Line. Preliminary investigation reveals a red 2021 GMC...
DPS calls on community to locate suspect in three-week-old fatal crash
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three weeks after the incident, the Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the communities help in locating the suspect in a fatal crash. A preliminary investigation by DPS revealed that at 7:49 p.m. July 10 on FM 2221 and Brushline Road north of Mission, a black Chrysler 300 with unknown […]
KRGV
DPS: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Donna
One man died and another was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Donna Sunday night, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The one-vehicle crash happened at about 8:16 p.m. on Border Avenue, south of FM 495 in Donna. Preliminary investigation revealed a green Chevrolet...
McAllen PD: Suspect charged in vehicle thefts
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department arrested a man accused of engaging in organized criminal activity and vehicle theft. Mario Garza Pena, 36, was arrested on July 28. The suspect was charged with second and third degree felonies for both criminal accusations. McAllen Police Department is investigating into other ongoing vehicle thefts. Pena’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRGV
Suspect arraigned after body found in Weslaco-area grass fire
A homicide suspect has been arrested after Weslaco firefighters discovered a man's body while responding to a grass fire early Friday morning, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office officials. Jose Alfonso Lopez, 27, was charged Friday in connection to the homicide investigation. Lopez faces charges of murder, evading arrest and...
Man wanted for theft of a vehicle, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a man accused of auto theft. Eric Roberto Garza, 30, is wanted on a warrant for auto theft, a state jail felony, a release from McAllen PD stated. Garza is described as 5 feet 4 inches in height, with a weight of 170 pounds. He has […]
BPD and Fire extract fully submerged vehicle from water
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire and Police Departments responded to a two-vehicle incident that left one car submerged underwater. At 11:07 p.m. Saturday, Brownsville Fire and Rescue received a call about a vehicle that was submerged in body of water near South Indiana Avenue and California Road. According to Assistant Fire Chief Padilla, two […]
Comments / 0