Women’s Soccer claims 22nd-straight United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

Former Kansas City Chiefs raise money for local high school athletic departments in charity golf tournament
(COUNTRY CLUB, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in St. Joseph for training camp, but some former Chiefs also made a trip to town. "$60,000 just to start, I'm sure next year is going to be bigger, much bigger. And they're going to raise more money for the kids. And I am looking forward to coming back next year," former Chiefs player Christian Okoye said.
‘As an alumnus, I’m very concerned:’ Number of faculty members with tenure at the University of Kansas decreases by 34.1% since 2009, KUAAUP data shows
While he was a student at the University of Kansas, Jonah Stiel spent 10 hours almost every week in James Blakemore’s lab investigating how to store renewable energy for future use. Stiel, a chemistry major from Topeka, says one of the most valuable parts of his research was interacting...
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
For once, a perfect headline for the occasion
“Fistpump McRunpants” (July 22, 2022) Not in Missouri (July 22, 2022) Running Man (July 24, 2022)
KCK public schools debut summer camp, tutoring options
Kansas City, Kansas Public School District debuts an online summer camp and tutoring program to get kids ready for a new school year.
Exclusive polling shows Missouri voters would pick Trump over Biden in 2024
Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears. Kansas City’s own Tech N9ne kicked off the road to the NFL preseason tonight at a Chiefs Red Rally in St. Joseph. KCTV5's Emily Rittman took us behind the scenes. Updated: 5 hours ago. A local non-profit...
W. Kan. offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for KC, Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
New country music venue, dance hall opens in Overland Park
After the popular Kanza Hall closed during the pandemic, country music venue Guitars and Cadillacs is now taking its place in Overland Park.
Lawrence mother reflects on joy in choice to end a pregnancy to center her daughter and herself
Before she got an abortion last year, Bulaong Ramiz said she never saw herself as someone who would do so. But when the time came, she chose herself and her daughter, who she needed to focus on. Now, she said she supports the right to choose more passionately than ever...
Kansas City mom says child was neglected at local daycare
FOX4 reached out to Refuge Kids Academy but our calls went unanswered. FOX4 also dropped by the business, but it was locked up.
Missouri 4th District Republican Congressional Candidate Mark Alford Announces Primary Election Night Watch Party
Mark and Leslie Alford today announced details of the campaign’s Primary Election Night Watch Party, inviting friends, family, staff, supporters and the media to attend. “I can’t think of anyone I’d rather be with on election night than the friends and supporters who have encouraged me throughout this journey,” Alford said. “You have made me a better candidate and a better person. I look forward to being with you on this special night as we advance in our mission to take back America!”
August packed with concerts for everyone in Kansas City area
Dozens of concerts are scheduled in August in the Kansas City area, and no matter your taste in music, there's likely something for you.
Exclusive polling has Schmitt, Valentine squaring off to replace U.S. Senator Blunt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Polling conducted a week before the Missouri primary has Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine as the top picks to square off in November to replace outgoing United States Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday has Schmitt taking 28% of...
Gao Hong and Issam Rafea featured on PBS Twin Cities’ STAGE
The Gao Hong and Issam Rafea Duo was featured on the second season of “STAGE,” produced by PBS Twin Cities, on July 29. They performed a live composition/improvisation. The performance will be rebroadcast August 2. Watch the performance.
Olathe police searching for missing/endangered woman
The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 21-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.
Head-on Crash South of St. Joseph Kills Two Area Teens
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teens were killed in a crash early Friday morning in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place just after 6 o’clock on Route A, four miles south of St. Joseph. Forty-six year old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth, Kansas...
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
Kansas SOS responds to JoCo Sheriff's claims around election fraud allegations
The Kansas Secretary of State is responding to the Johnson County Sheriff's claim that he's received more than 200 claims of fraud from the 2020 election.
KCATA Board Accepts Resignation of CEO Who Reportedly Was ‘Forced Out’
KCG—What has been rumored for several weeks now is official. While a statement from the KCATA Board of Commissioners released on Wednesday said he had resigned, the embattled CEO Robbie Makinen, according to sources was ‘forced out.’ Reportedly, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and the city manager have been frustrated with Makinen over several decisions that he made in recent months. But, Makinen…
KCPD investigates homicide near Cypress Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that took palce Saturday morning in the 600 block of Cypress avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
