Women’s Soccer claims 22nd-straight United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

Mark and Leslie Alford today announced details of the campaign’s Primary Election Night Watch Party, inviting friends, family, staff, supporters and the media to attend. “I can’t think of anyone I’d rather be with on election night than the friends and supporters who have encouraged me throughout this journey,” Alford said. “You have made me a better candidate and a better person. I look forward to being with you on this special night as we advance in our mission to take back America!”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO