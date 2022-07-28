ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Women’s Soccer claims 22nd-straight United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

carleton.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
athletics.carleton.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

Former Kansas City Chiefs raise money for local high school athletic departments in charity golf tournament

(COUNTRY CLUB, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in St. Joseph for training camp, but some former Chiefs also made a trip to town. "$60,000 just to start, I'm sure next year is going to be bigger, much bigger. And they're going to raise more money for the kids. And I am looking forward to coming back next year," former Chiefs player Christian Okoye said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
University Daily Kansan

‘As an alumnus, I’m very concerned:’ Number of faculty members with tenure at the University of Kansas decreases by 34.1% since 2009, KUAAUP data shows

While he was a student at the University of Kansas, Jonah Stiel spent 10 hours almost every week in James Blakemore’s lab investigating how to store renewable energy for future use. Stiel, a chemistry major from Topeka, says one of the most valuable parts of his research was interacting...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
State
Illinois State
Northfield, MN
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carleton University#University Of Scranton#Angelo State University#Women S Soccer#The Carleton College#Gpa#Division I Ii#Webster University#Miac
mykdkd.com

Missouri 4th District Republican Congressional Candidate Mark Alford Announces Primary Election Night Watch Party

Mark and Leslie Alford today announced details of the campaign’s Primary Election Night Watch Party, inviting friends, family, staff, supporters and the media to attend. “I can’t think of anyone I’d rather be with on election night than the friends and supporters who have encouraged me throughout this journey,” Alford said. “You have made me a better candidate and a better person. I look forward to being with you on this special night as we advance in our mission to take back America!”
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
northwestmoinfo.com

Head-on Crash South of St. Joseph Kills Two Area Teens

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teens were killed in a crash early Friday morning in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place just after 6 o’clock on Route A, four miles south of St. Joseph. Forty-six year old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth, Kansas...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
thekansascityglobe.com

KCATA Board Accepts Resignation of CEO Who Reportedly Was ‘Forced Out’

KCG—What has been rumored for several weeks now is official. While a statement from the KCATA Board of Commissioners released on Wednesday said he had resigned, the embattled CEO Robbie Makinen, according to sources was ‘forced out.’ Reportedly, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and the city manager have been frustrated with Makinen over several decisions that he made in recent months. But, Makinen…
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy