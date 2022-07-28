Former Browns QB Brock Osweiler has a new job

His time in Cleveland did not last long, but who can forget the Brock Osweiler era with the Browns?

Osweiler has now hung up his NFL cleats and moved onto a new role. Per Al Butler of UPI, Osweiler has been hired by ESPN as a college football analyst for the upcoming season.

Osweiler had a brief but very interesting stint with the Browns in 2017. Cleveland traded a fourth-round pick in that 2017 NFL draft to the Houston Texans in order to help the Texans unload Osweiler. The Browns also picked up a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft and a sixth-rounder in 2017 in order for the Texans to dump Osweiler’s big contract. That acquired second-round pick became Nick Chubb.

The unusual trade put Osweiler in position to compete with Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan and second-round rookie DeShone Kizer in the summer of 2017. Kizer ultimately won the job and Osweiler was released before the (winless) regular season. Osweiler had one more season in Denver and a stint in 2018 with the Miami Dolphins and has not played in the NFL since.