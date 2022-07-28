ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by Pasadena police

PASADENA – An armed carjacking suspect shot to death by Pasadena police Saturday at the end of a vehicle pursuit was a Montebello resident. Adam Youines was 35 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Officers pursued Youines at about 2:25 a.m., with the chase ending in the...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Downey, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
East Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Cars
Santa Monica Daily Press

Homeless man arrested for murder

A fight at the Main Library in Downtown Santa Monica has resulted in the arrest of a homeless man for murder. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the suspect (Quade Larry Colbert) and the unidentified victim were speaking at about 7:18 p.m. on July in the north courtyard of the Main Library when Colbert drew a knife and stabbed the victim twice.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Metro to begin enforcing traffic rules along Crenshaw Boulevard

LOS ANGELES – Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thieves#Open Letter#Letter To The Editor#Vehicles
KTLA

‘Enough!’: Angelenos sound off on what needs to be done about the 6th Street Bridge

It’s been a tumultuous debut for the recently unveiled 6th Street Bridge. Everything from climbers to crashes and haircuts to wheelies has drawn attention — some of it unwanted — to the $588-million marvel, which opened earlier this month. The Los Angeles Police Department has plans to conduct traffic enforcement on the bridge as a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Los Angeles

Hit-and-Run Bus Crash Injures Driver, Two Passengers

A vehicle and a bus crashed just after 1 a.m. Monday near Clarendon Ave. and Pacific Blvd. in Huntington Park, leaving the driver and two passengers injured. Metro bus 251 was heading toward Eagle Rock Plaza when a sedan t-boned it. The driver ran off and abandoned their car at the scene.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
foxla.com

Passenger dies in Hollywood crash

LOS ANGELES - Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers’ Market; suspect in custody

Gunshots rang out at the Hollywood Farmers’ Market Sunday morning and a man was taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement. Around 7:30 a.m., Los Angeles police received reports of a man with a handgun who had fired “multiple rounds” from an apartment balcony on the 1600 block of Cosmo Street. Police responded […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Drive-By shooting leaves one injured in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – A 38-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday morning while he stood on a sidewalk in a residential area. The shooting was reported at 1:30 a.m. at L Street and Eubank Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

2847 S Fairview Street D, Santa Ana, Orange County, CA, 92704

Listed by Christina Kim with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2847 S Fairview Street Español?. Beautiful Lakeside Condominium! Convenient end unit with lots of natural light. New paint and freshly remodeled fireplace. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, a kitchen island perfect for barstools, and a separate dining area. Beautiful working brick fireplace in the living room. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Amazing amenities such as pool, spas, tennis court, outdoor bbq areas, club house. Lots of nice greenery and open spaces. Santa Ana Unified School District. Nearby amazing cities such as Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Anaheim.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy