foxla.com
Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by Pasadena police
PASADENA – An armed carjacking suspect shot to death by Pasadena police Saturday at the end of a vehicle pursuit was a Montebello resident. Adam Youines was 35 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Officers pursued Youines at about 2:25 a.m., with the chase ending in the...
LAPD shuts down Sixth Street Bridge again to limit disruptive activities, blocked traffic
The Sixth Street Bridge was briefly shut down again on Sunday as city officials continue to struggle with dangerous and disruptive behavior on the new span.
Teen rescued after getting hand stuck in MainPlace Mall escalator in Santa Ana
Emergency crews worked for more than an hour to free a teenage girl who got her hand stuck in an escalator rail at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana Sunday. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. at the mall located at 2800 N. Main St. Crews arrived at the scene to find the victim’s […]
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed, Two Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Marengo Avenue [Pasadena, CA]
PASADENA, CA (August 1, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a pedestrian crash on Marengo Avenue claimed the life of a man and injured two women. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on July 27th between the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Maple Street. According to Pasadena officials, a white Toyota...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Homeless man arrested for murder
A fight at the Main Library in Downtown Santa Monica has resulted in the arrest of a homeless man for murder. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the suspect (Quade Larry Colbert) and the unidentified victim were speaking at about 7:18 p.m. on July in the north courtyard of the Main Library when Colbert drew a knife and stabbed the victim twice.
Santa Monica accused of violating civil rights with car confiscations, lawsuit says
A lawsuit alleges the city of Santa Monica is towing vehicles of unlicensed drivers and illegally refusing to return them while charging hundreds in fees. “They are not following basic California law in terms of what to do when a vehicle is impounded from an individual who is unlicensed,” said civil rights attorney Christian Contreras. […]
2urbangirls.com
Metro to begin enforcing traffic rules along Crenshaw Boulevard
LOS ANGELES – Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
NBC Los Angeles
The Sixth Street Bridge is Still Being Vandalized. Here's What the Cleanup Crews Do
Crews are back to work Monday morning on the Sixth Street Bridge, cleaning up all the graffiti left behind by vandals. After spending $588 million on the bridge, LA County is spending more money to keep it safe and clean -- and a lot of the work that goes into those efforts takes place in the early morning hours before the city wakes up.
Coroner ID's Carjacking Suspect Shot Dead By Pasadena Police
An armed carjacking suspect shot to death by Pasadena police today at the end of a vehicle pursuit was a Montebello resident.
Long Beach bar loses liquor license months after customer allegedly involved in deadly DUI crash
A Long Beach bar that allegedly served a customer before he plowed his truck into a home, killing a man and his young daughter, has lost its license.
‘Enough!’: Angelenos sound off on what needs to be done about the 6th Street Bridge
It’s been a tumultuous debut for the recently unveiled 6th Street Bridge. Everything from climbers to crashes and haircuts to wheelies has drawn attention — some of it unwanted — to the $588-million marvel, which opened earlier this month. The Los Angeles Police Department has plans to conduct traffic enforcement on the bridge as a […]
1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...
NBC Los Angeles
Hit-and-Run Bus Crash Injures Driver, Two Passengers
A vehicle and a bus crashed just after 1 a.m. Monday near Clarendon Ave. and Pacific Blvd. in Huntington Park, leaving the driver and two passengers injured. Metro bus 251 was heading toward Eagle Rock Plaza when a sedan t-boned it. The driver ran off and abandoned their car at the scene.
One Arrested in Tustin Crash
A man is in custody Saturday after a vehicle crash following a possible police pursuit in Tustin.
foxla.com
Passenger dies in Hollywood crash
LOS ANGELES - Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the...
Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers’ Market; suspect in custody
Gunshots rang out at the Hollywood Farmers’ Market Sunday morning and a man was taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement. Around 7:30 a.m., Los Angeles police received reports of a man with a handgun who had fired “multiple rounds” from an apartment balcony on the 1600 block of Cosmo Street. Police responded […]
2urbangirls.com
Drive-By shooting leaves one injured in Wilmington
WILMINGTON – A 38-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday morning while he stood on a sidewalk in a residential area. The shooting was reported at 1:30 a.m. at L Street and Eubank Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
