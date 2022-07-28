Louisiana Woman Calls Police… On Her Drug Customer

highway989.com
BET
Mystikal Charged With Several Felonies, Including Rape And Battery
Rapper Mystikal, who has dealt with sexual assault charges before, is now facing multiple felonies, including rape and battery. According to The Advocate, the New Orleans-raised, 51-year-old rapper, was arrested in the suburban Baton Rouge area of Ascension Parish, L.A., on Sunday (July 31). His charges include first-degree rape, strangulation, and other counts he’s facing, says the sheriff's deputies.
Three Opelousas residents arrested for drug and firearm offenses
Three Opelousas residents were arrested for drug and firearm offenses on July 26, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses to Downtown Lafayette second degree battery sought
Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana
Mystikal faces multiple charges.
LPD seeking help identifying suspects in alleged illegal discharge of firearm
Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers and Lafayette Police Department (LPD) are seeking the public's help identifying two suspects allegedly involved in the illegal discharge of a firearm.
Baton Rouge Police: Body of New Orleans woman discovered in car, death could be related to West Bank shooting
Police identified the victim found dead in an abandoned vehicle on Highland Road Thursday evening as a New Orleans woman.
Guillory administration threatens fines and jail time if he’s replaced while in rehab
We're taking a deep dive into the letter Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory sent to the Louisiana Attorney General.
Jamie Guillory, Wife of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Issues Statement After Husband Checks Himself into Rehab
On Monday, the office of Josh Guillory issued a press release announcing that the Lafayette Mayor-President made the decision to check himself into rehab in an effort to seek treatment for possible alcohol addiction and untreated PTSD. In the release, Mayor-President Guillory said one of his main reasons for seeking...
Funeral services set for Acadiana icon, Apollo Ball legend Stanley Decuir
Funeral services set Acadiana icon
