Louisiana Woman Calls Police… On Her Drug Customer

Rapper Mystikal, who has dealt with sexual assault charges before, is now facing multiple felonies, including rape and battery. According to The Advocate, the New Orleans-raised, 51-year-old rapper, was arrested in the suburban Baton Rouge area of Ascension Parish, L.A., on Sunday (July 31). His charges include first-degree rape, strangulation, and other counts he’s facing, says the sheriff's deputies.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO