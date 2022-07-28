ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russells Point, OH

peakofohio.com

Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest

A traffic stop lead to a felony drug arrest Friday evening just before 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle make an improper turn from North Elm Street onto West Sandusky Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated. Officers identified the driver as Aaron Mertz, 42, of Bellefontaine. He told authorities...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Lima News

Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County

LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Drugs and firearm seized in Mansfield St. Drug bust

BUCYRUS—On Friday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH executed a narcotic search warrant at 112 W. Mansfield St., Apt. #431. The search warrant came after a month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bucyrus Police...
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in two separate Columbus shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two victims are both in stable condition following two separate shootings within 10 minutes of each other Sunday night in Columbus. Columbus police said the first shooting was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. outside a business on the 4400 block of Walford Street just off of Morse Road. The victim in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
City
Lewistown, OH
City
Russells Point, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Lima News

Thefts from vehicles lead to Delphos drug bust

DELPHOS — Delphos City Police detectives seized a large amount of marijuana, as well as marijuana cultivation equipment and stolen property from a residence in the 200 block of West Clime Street on Friday morning. Delphos City Police had been investigating a series of thefts from parked vehicles which...
DELPHOS, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Felon lodged after shooting

A convicted felon was lodged Wednesday in the Logan County Jail after he admitted shooting a man in an alleged break-in and assault. Corbin Sexton, 20, of 1005 Eastern Ave., was taken into custody for a parole violation and having weapons under disability. His alleged attacker was treated and released...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

OSHP pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Piqua

MIAMI COUNTY — Crews are looking into a pursuit that started in Wapakoneta and ended in a crash in Piqua Saturday. The Sidney Police Department was notified that a white Dodge Charger fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) at high speeds near the 111-mile marker (MM) of Interstate 75 southbound.
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hurt in stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Dayton, according to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place in the 200 block of Chain Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. At least one person was taken to...
DAYTON, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
dayton247now.com

WATCH: Law enforcement procession for Deputy Yates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement, family, friends, and the community will gather and say goodbye on Sunday to Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 24 after responding to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park near South Charleston.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died. According to Columbus Division of Police, the call came in at 11:35 p.m. on Friday night to the 2000 block of Fairwood […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Missing trafficked teen found, reunited with mother

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had been searching for Cruz-Rios, and suspected traffickers were threatening the victim because her mother and child are in Mexico. Cruz-Rios is undocumented and doesn't speak English, with no connections to the U.S., police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman sentenced for I-71 crash that killed Powell family

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A judge has sentenced a Blacklick woman for her role in a crash last year that killed a family of four from Powell. Laylah Bordeau was sentenced on Friday to at least 32 years in prison in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. Bordeau, 26, was...
POWELL, OH
The Lima News

Guilty: Pasterchik sentenced to 22 years

LIMA — Jurors in the case of Michael Pasterchik over a span of two days heard stories that focused on the lives of three drug addicts. Two of those addicts died in 2020 as a result of their drug use, while the third was said to have directly contributed to their deaths by providing the lethal doses.
LIMA, OH

