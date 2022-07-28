www.peakofohio.com
peakofohio.com
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
A traffic stop lead to a felony drug arrest Friday evening just before 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle make an improper turn from North Elm Street onto West Sandusky Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated. Officers identified the driver as Aaron Mertz, 42, of Bellefontaine. He told authorities...
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
crawfordcountynow.com
Drugs and firearm seized in Mansfield St. Drug bust
BUCYRUS—On Friday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH executed a narcotic search warrant at 112 W. Mansfield St., Apt. #431. The search warrant came after a month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bucyrus Police...
Two injured in two separate Columbus shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two victims are both in stable condition following two separate shootings within 10 minutes of each other Sunday night in Columbus. Columbus police said the first shooting was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. outside a business on the 4400 block of Walford Street just off of Morse Road. The victim in […]
Thefts from vehicles lead to Delphos drug bust
DELPHOS — Delphos City Police detectives seized a large amount of marijuana, as well as marijuana cultivation equipment and stolen property from a residence in the 200 block of West Clime Street on Friday morning. Delphos City Police had been investigating a series of thefts from parked vehicles which...
Police investigating after speed trailer vandalized in Covington
COVINGTON — An investigation is underway after a speed trailer was vandalized in Covington. According to Covington police, on the early morning of Thursday, June 30, a speed trailer was vandalized to the point that it is unusable. The speed trailer was on North Main Street south of West...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect arrested following month-long narcotics investigation in Crawford County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the Bucyrus Police Department arrested a suspect Friday following a month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold at a Bucyrus home. A search warrant was executed at a home on Mansfield Street Friday, leading to the arrest...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Felon lodged after shooting
A convicted felon was lodged Wednesday in the Logan County Jail after he admitted shooting a man in an alleged break-in and assault. Corbin Sexton, 20, of 1005 Eastern Ave., was taken into custody for a parole violation and having weapons under disability. His alleged attacker was treated and released...
OSHP pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Piqua
MIAMI COUNTY — Crews are looking into a pursuit that started in Wapakoneta and ended in a crash in Piqua Saturday. The Sidney Police Department was notified that a white Dodge Charger fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) at high speeds near the 111-mile marker (MM) of Interstate 75 southbound.
Fairborn police helping for help in identifying suspects from theft
FAIRBORN — Fairborn police are looking for help in identifying suspects from several thefts from vehicles the last couple of weeks, according to a news release. The thefts have been occurring all over Greene and Montgomery Counties in Planet Fitness parking lots, parks, and even the parking lots of outdoor sporting events.
At least 1 person hurt in stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Dayton, according to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place in the 200 block of Chain Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. At least one person was taken to...
Clark County to begin final goodbyes to deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD — Family, friends, and the community will start to say their final goodbyes Sunday to Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates was shot and killed Sunday while responding to reports of gunfire at a mobile home park near South Charleston. His visitation begins Sunday afternoon at...
Middle Point man sentenced for evidence tampering in man’s disappearance
VAN WERT — A Middle Point man was sentenced this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison for tampering with evidence in the case of a Van Wert man who disappeared more than six years ago. Dale Gear, 58, was convicted by a...
dayton247now.com
WATCH: Law enforcement procession for Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement, family, friends, and the community will gather and say goodbye on Sunday to Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 24 after responding to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park near South Charleston.
Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died. According to Columbus Division of Police, the call came in at 11:35 p.m. on Friday night to the 2000 block of Fairwood […]
Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]
Missing trafficked teen found, reunited with mother
The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had been searching for Cruz-Rios, and suspected traffickers were threatening the victim because her mother and child are in Mexico. Cruz-Rios is undocumented and doesn't speak English, with no connections to the U.S., police said.
Woman sentenced for I-71 crash that killed Powell family
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A judge has sentenced a Blacklick woman for her role in a crash last year that killed a family of four from Powell. Laylah Bordeau was sentenced on Friday to at least 32 years in prison in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. Bordeau, 26, was...
Guilty: Pasterchik sentenced to 22 years
LIMA — Jurors in the case of Michael Pasterchik over a span of two days heard stories that focused on the lives of three drug addicts. Two of those addicts died in 2020 as a result of their drug use, while the third was said to have directly contributed to their deaths by providing the lethal doses.
Memorial walk for Deputy Yates to take place
The walk will take place on Friday, July 29 at 5 p.m. beginning in front of the Sheriff's Office Command Post. The route will be led by a deputy and go to the track where a moment of silence will be observed.
