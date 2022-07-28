www.peakofohio.com
Related
Deputy Yates’ mother, Sheriff Burchett speak during visitation
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa Yates stayed strong as she talked about her son, Deputy Matthew Yates. She lost her baby last Sunday, but now she is remembering what an amazing man he was. “I’m so proud of Matthew and everything that he has done, and all the love that the community have gave him […]
peakofohio.com
Busy start to August for road projects in Logan and Champaign Counties
Several road projects will make for a busy first week of August. State Route 292 will be closed for most of the month. ODOT crews will be repairing a bridge on 292 between County Road 50 and County Road 117. The work starts today (Monday, August 1) and will go...
peakofohio.com
West Liberty names Business of the Month
The West Liberty Business of the Month has been awarded to the People's Savings & Loan Company. They have been in business since 1890. They were founded on the beliefs of integrity and customer service along with the desire to serve the financial needs of the community. Since its inception...
americanmilitarynews.com
Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background
A high school coach and educator who has worked for several local schools over two decades is out as head coach of Alter High School’s boys varsity soccer team. Ron Fernandez resigned after he was “suspended … from all contact with the team” amid an investigation about his military service, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Father and son helicopter pilots make history at Dayton Air Show
VANDALIA, Ohio — History is being made by a father-son helicopter pilot duo at the Dayton Air Show. U.S. Army Captain Jeff Moss Jr. loaded up into his Guardian Apache Helicopter, getting ready to take to the skies at the Dayton Air Show. “I’ve been coming to the Dayton...
wktn.com
One Road Closes, Two Open in Hardin County
The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced two road openings and a road closing. The roads that are now open are: County 205 between the Village of Patterson and Township Road 50 and Jackson Township Road 195 between County Road 20 and Township Road 22. Those roads reopened today after...
police1.com
'Brings us to tears every time': Support continues for family of fallen Ohio deputy
Matthew Yates, 41, was shot and killed following a shooting at a mobile home park last week — By Sydney Dawes. Springfield News-Sun HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clark County organizations, businesses and community members continue to raise funds for the family of the Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in the shooting at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park on Sunday.
peakofohio.com
Local gas stations sell alcohol to underage customers
Two local gas stations were charged with selling beer or intoxicating liquor to an underage person Friday night in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police were conducting a compliance check investigation with the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) on multiple businesses within the city. The compliance check was to ensure businesses were confirming a person attempting to purchase alcohol and/or tobacco was not underage.
RELATED PEOPLE
wktn.com
Roundabout Project on SR 309 Nearing Completion
A stretch of State Route 309 east of Lima remains closed. 309, between Perry Chapel Road and Pevee Road, closed on June 1 for a project to construct two roundabouts, one at Napoleon Road and one at Thayer Road. The project will also replace three culverts along the corridor. Visit...
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
Funeral procession route announced for fallen Clark County deputy
SPRINGFIELD — Deputies announced the procession route between funeral and gravesite for fallen Clark County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates’ funeral services are scheduled for Monday starting at noon at the First Christian Church on Middle Urbana Road in Springfield. Following the funeral, Yates’ body will be escorted to his burial site at Ferncliff Cemetery on West McCreight Avenue.
Police investigating after speed trailer vandalized in Covington
COVINGTON — An investigation is underway after a speed trailer was vandalized in Covington. According to Covington police, on the early morning of Thursday, June 30, a speed trailer was vandalized to the point that it is unusable. The speed trailer was on North Main Street south of West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
Huber Heights joins list of cities, locations in region reporting mail theft
HUBER HEIGHTS — The spread of mail theft in the region has reached Huber Heights. Keri Laskey performed her usual good deed recently when she dropped off mail for the elderly man she takes care of. Days later, she told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek, Laskey said she and...
OSHP pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Piqua
MIAMI COUNTY — Crews are looking into a pursuit that started in Wapakoneta and ended in a crash in Piqua Saturday. The Sidney Police Department was notified that a white Dodge Charger fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) at high speeds near the 111-mile marker (MM) of Interstate 75 southbound.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Felon lodged after shooting
A convicted felon was lodged Wednesday in the Logan County Jail after he admitted shooting a man in an alleged break-in and assault. Corbin Sexton, 20, of 1005 Eastern Ave., was taken into custody for a parole violation and having weapons under disability. His alleged attacker was treated and released...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Domminic M. Potts, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Melinda R. Bagley, 60, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $600 fine. Dave J. Forrest Jr., 35, of Lima, found guilty of...
Thefts from vehicles lead to Delphos drug bust
DELPHOS — Delphos City Police detectives seized a large amount of marijuana, as well as marijuana cultivation equipment and stolen property from a residence in the 200 block of West Clime Street on Friday morning. Delphos City Police had been investigating a series of thefts from parked vehicles which...
spectrumnews1.com
Enjoy lunch with a side of history at Ye Olde Trail Tavern
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — At Ye Olde Trail Tavern, history is found not only on the walls, but in them. “When we were putting the insulation above the kitchen we went up and found this neat bottle just sitting there,” said Christine Monroe-Beard. “It is a golden wedding whisky bottle from the 1920s.”
peakofohio.com
Child Bicyclist hit by car on State Route 366
The Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident involving a car and a bicycle Saturday morning just after 11:00. Officers report that 12-year-old Lucas Chamberlin, of Huntsville, was riding his bike on the right shoulder of State Route 366 when he started to cross the road into the path of a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
Comments / 0