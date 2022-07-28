Effective: 2022-07-30 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Valencia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in central New Mexico, Valencia. In west central New Mexico, Cibola. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Arroyo Lucero and Arroyo Garcia. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Valencia and Eastern Cibola Counties - Hazardous water levels are expected where Route 6 crosses Arroyo Lucero and Arroyo Garcia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

